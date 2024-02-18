Burglars steal £20k worth of vapes in Totton ram-raid

Police said a large quantity of vape items were stolen

A vape shop in Hampshire has been wrecked and about £20,000 worth of stock stolen in a ram-raid burglary.

Tidal Vape in Rumbridge Street, Totton, was targeted at about 03:20 GMT on Sunday.

Burglars smashed into the glass frontage of the store, which sells sells vapes, e-cigarettes, CBD products and accessories.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed officers were investigating after attending the scene.

Tidal Vape senior operations manager Ben Richardson said he received a phone call from the alarm company in the early hours and went to the shop, where police were already on the scene.

He said: "They [the burglars] pulled up at the store on the T-junction. One of them got out with a tonne bag and the other reversed straight into the shop.

"It's hard when you see something like that. We've had quite a lot of simple robberies at other stores but seeing something like that was eye-opening.

"It's shocking but more annoying than anything else. I've now got to replace a whole shopfront."

Mr Richardson said the offenders mainly targeted disposable vapes but also took liquid and coils.

"The stock value is around the £20,000 mark," he said.

"Shopfront damaged, business closed - getting into the tens of thousands [of pounds]."

