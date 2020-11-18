Touch Dynamic Adopts Epson's Next Generation, Sleek, Mobile-Friendly, POS Receipt Printer Making it Central to its Self-Service Solution Designs

·5 min read

Joint Solution Delivers the Flexibility and Convenience Hospitality and Retail Businesses Need Today for More Efficient and Safe Shopping, Dining, Online Ordering and Pickup Experiences

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) systems, today announced that Touch Dynamic, a leading manufacturer of all-in-one POS systems, has adopted Epson's next-generation TM-m30II POS receipt printer, making it central to its self-service solution designs. The integrated solution enable merchants to meet rising customer demands for contactless payment and socially distanced experiences -- whether they shop at the store, dine at the restaurant, buy online to pick up in the store (BOPIS), use curbside pickup, or choose home delivery.

"Touch Dynamic proves once again that it is closely in tune with demands channel partners face from retailers and restaurateurs," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson America, Inc. "Making our printers central to their offerings provides these retail and hospitality merchants with complete POS solutions that help maximize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, which is especially important during these demanding times."

Touch Dynamic chose Epson's TM-m30II POS receipt printer for its sleek design and versatility, with multiple interface options that integrate seamlessly with its self-service solution designs and kiosks. Touch Dynamic built its slim printer base exclusively around the Epson TM-m30II printer series, and mounting the printer base on its Slim Podium creates Touch Dynamic's Slim Podium Kiosk. These self-service kiosks are an ideal solution for meeting customers' demands for full control of their purchases from start to finish, giving them the reassurance that only they have touched their items, bags, receipts, and credit cards at the checkout.

The Epson TM-m30II POS receipt printer is also integrated into Touch Dynamic's newly launched Pavilion Kiosk, in which the printer is fully enclosed in a 27-inch touch screen housing.

Touch Dynamic Pavilion Kiosk with fully enclosed Epson TM-m30II Epson POS receipt printer
"Retail and hospitality providers are facing a high demand for contactless experiences, and our self-service solutions have become essential for these industries," says Dawn Saquic, sales and marketing manager for Touch Dynamic. "Space restrictions are also a big issue for restaurants and stores, and Epson's TM-m30II receipt printer's small size helps save precious real estate. Furthermore, our partnership with Epson enables fully integrated POS solutions that offer our joint customers the flexibility and reliability synonymous with the Touch Dynamic and Epson brand names."

The compact 3", sleek, TM-m30II POS thermal receipt printer offers a host of features that are designed with transactional efficiency in mind. These include multiple interface options such as USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth® and wireless connectivity. It can be installed horizontally or vertically, that allows for even more positioning flexibility. A reliable performer, it features a 150 km printhead life1, auto cutter life of 1.5 million cuts1 and speeds of up to 250 mm/sec1. Also, the flexible drop-in paper loading allows users to access the TM-m30II from either the top or the front.

Availability
The joint solutions are available now from Touch Dynamic and its distribution partners. Touch Dynamic also sells the Epson Mobilink™ P20, TM-70II, TM-T88V, and TM-U220 receipt printers. For more information on where to buy the solution, please visit http://www.touchdynamic.com/buy.

About Touch Dynamic
Since it was founded in 2001, Touch Dynamic has been a nationally recognized, leading U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of all-in-one touch terminals, small form factor PCs, touch screen monitors, kiosks and mobile POS devices for a variety of industries. Touch Dynamic bases the foundation of its operations on communication with its channel partners, to better understand the challenges they face, products they require, and resources they need in order to best serve their customers. For more information, visit www.touchdynamic.com.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovation and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson's statements about reliability levels are only estimates based on normal use of the printer using tested media only. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media. These reliability statements are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mobilink is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

