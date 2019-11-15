‘This touched everyone’: Walmart store reopens months after mass shooting

Three months after one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history, the Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, where 22 were killed in an August rampage reopened on Thursday amid tears and smiles from customers and staff as the border city continues to reel from the racially-driven tragedy.

The 9am opening began with the raising of the American flag – which had been flown at half-staff since the attack – and the unfurling of an “El Paso Strong” banner, a slogan which is now found on bumper stickers, shirts and buildings throughout the city.

Inside the store, hundreds of employees lined up to greet each new customer as they arrived, while cashiers, stockers and managers hugged, cried and laughed as intermittent cheers of “Welcome to Walmart” rang out through the store.

Employees gather before the opening of the Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, which was the site of one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. Photograph: Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images More

“It will take time to heal,” said El Paso resident Randy Villegas, just minutes before the store opened. “The situation was bad, but it made us strong. We’re here to show our pride and move on from that terrible day.”

On 3 August, Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas, entered the Walmart in eastern El Paso, not far from the US-Mexico border, and opened fire on shoppers with an AK-47 assault rifle, killing 22 and injuring dozens of others.

Patrick Crusius, the shooter in the Walmart attack, pleaded not guilty last month to murder charges. Photograph: Mark Lambie/Associated Press More

Upon his arrest, Crusius confirmed he was the shooter and stated his target were “Mexicans”, according to a police affidavit. According to a racist, white nationalist rant posted online shortly before the attack and thought to have been written by the suspect, the shooting was a response to what it called the “Hispanic invasion of Texas”.

“I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion,” the author wrote on the far-right message board 8chan.

Crusius pleaded not guilty last month to murder charges. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

For residents of El Paso, a border city that is more than three-quarters Hispanic, the alleged racist motivations of the attack have had a profound and lingering impact.

“Everyone in El Paso knew someone that was here, this touched everyone,” said Villegas, whose wife and best friend both work at the Walmart on Gateway Boulevard but were off during the day of the attack.

It is thought that almost 3,000 witnesses were present during the sustained attack.

Employees stand outside the El Paso Walmart in August where a shooter killed 22 people. Photograph: Mark Lambie/Associated Press More

“He was after people like us,” said Javier Luis, a father of three from Ciudad Juarez, El Paso’s sister city in Mexico, directly across the Rio Grande which forms the border dividing the two metropolises.

Luis said he crosses into the US with his wife Maria once a month to shop at this particular Walmart branch, as do many Mexicans living near this part of the border.

“We were scared to come back, but racism won’t change how we live,” he said determinedly.