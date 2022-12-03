Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

Touchstone Exploration Inc.'s (TSE:TXP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.3x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 10x and even P/E's below 5x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Touchstone Exploration has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Touchstone Exploration?

Touchstone Exploration's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 496% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 47% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 5.5% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Touchstone Exploration is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Touchstone Exploration's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

