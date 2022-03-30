Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Touchstone Exploration

What Is Touchstone Exploration's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Touchstone Exploration had US$7.23m in debt in December 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$17.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$10.7m.

How Healthy Is Touchstone Exploration's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Touchstone Exploration had liabilities of US$20.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$54.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$17.9m in cash and US$7.55m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$50.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Story continues

Touchstone Exploration has a market capitalization of US$239.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Touchstone Exploration also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Touchstone Exploration can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Touchstone Exploration wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 43%, to US$20m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Touchstone Exploration?

Although Touchstone Exploration had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of US$5.7m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. One positive is that Touchstone Exploration is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Touchstone Exploration is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.