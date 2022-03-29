Tough on crime Republicans want voters to change Ohio Constitution on bail rules

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost are backing a constitutional amendment to require courts to consider protecting public safety when determining monetary bail amounts. Bail reform advocates call the proposal a step in the wrong direction.

Unhappy with a recent ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and other tough-on-crime Republicans want to change the state constitution to make it easier to keep people behind bars until trial or plea deals.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which could be placed on the November ballot, says that when setting bail amounts, courts must consider public safety, a person's criminal record, the likelihood the defendant will show up for court and the seriousness of the offense.

"The whole goal here is to make Ohio more safe. That's the bottom line," said Deters in a press conference Tuesday.

"Victims deserve to know they're going to be safe from the criminals who have abused them," said state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green.

A bedrock of both the U.S. Constitution and Ohio Constitution is that people are innocent until proven guilty. Both constitutions prohibit excessive bail.

Still, Yost and Deters scoffed at the idea that large numbers of innocent people are unfairly held behind bars. Yost said the number of innocent people facing criminal charges is "vanishingly small" and Deters called it a "pervasive myth" that innocent people are sitting in jail, awaiting their day in court.

Ballot measure prompted by Ohio Supreme Court case

The push to change the Ohio Constitution comes after a 4-3 ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court in January on whether a $1.5 million bail in a Hamilton County murder case was excessive.

Justin DuBose was charged in the July 18, 2020 shooting death of Shawn Green in Colerain Township. At a hearing in November 2020, DuBose's attorney asked for reasonable bail, citing DuBose's community ties, limited financial resources and lack of a criminal record. A Hamilton County judge set it at $1.5 million.

DuBose later asked for a lower bond and Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross set it at $500,000. Then the next day, after hearing from Green's family members about the reduced bond, Wende restored it to $1.5 million. DuBose appealed and won.

The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the 1st District Court of Appeals decision, citing a state law that says a judge “shall release” a defendant on “the least restrictive conditions that … will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance” in court. The high court said that the Green family's safety concerns could be addressed by imposing nonfinancial conditions, such as restrictions on travel as well as no-contact orders.

“Public safety, although of the utmost importance, is not a factor relevant to the calculation of the bail amount,” the opinion says. “A court may not impose excessive bail for the purpose of keeping an accused in jail.”

Yost and Deters called the decision misguided and dangerous and said the DuBose decision removes judges' ability to consider protecting public safety when setting money bail.

Judges may still deny bail for defendants if it's found they pose a substantial risk and that no release conditions can reasonably assure the public's safety, according to Justice Michael Donnelly's concurring opinion.

"The Ohio Supreme Court did not eliminate public safety but only clarified long standing law and requires courts to take real steps to ensure public safety through oversight and monitoring and not simply substitute a false monetary amount as if that makes the public safe," said Ohio Public Defender Tim Young.

Bail proposal draws opposition across political spectrum

The proposal marks a dramatic shift against efforts to change how the bail system works in Ohio. Reforms on the left and right of the political divide have pushed to make obtaining bail contingent on risk factors, not the size of the accused person's bank account.

The ACLU of Ohio and the Buckeye Institute, a conservative think tank, both expressed concerns about proposed constitutional amendment.

Buckeye Institute President Robert Alt called it a step in the wrong direction.

"Ability to pay does not equate to public safety. If an individual is a threat to society, we should be giving judges the authority and the discretion to detain them pre-trial. We shouldn't simply be increasing the price that they have to pay," Alt said.

ACLU of Ohio lobbyist Gary Daniels said lawmakers should pass two other bail reform bills that would allow courts to make decisions based on flight risks or potential danger to the community, instead of how much money the accused has.

"These bills give judges and prosecutors the tools they need to protect public safety while honoring the presumption of innocence guaranteed to all of us," he said.

Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Kevin Grasha contributed to this report.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Joe Deters and Dave Yost push a constitutional amendment on bail rules