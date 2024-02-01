Tough-on-crime rhetoric doesn't make LGBTQ New Mexicans safer

In so many ways Alamogordo was an incredible place to grow up, the most beautiful sunsets, regular spring days at White Sands, and like many rural New Mexicans I had the opportunity of knowing most of my neighbors and seeing my grandmother often.

Yet Alamogordo was not the safest place to be a young gay person. Growing up, I had to navigate my safety carefully. In a community where those tasked with protecting young people weren’t always supportive of me, like many queer people, I learned to rely on community safety and family rather than people in positions of power. Now, as the leader of the state’s longest serving LGBTQ+ org, a drag queen, and queer family member, I have dedicated my life to making the world a safer place for LGBTQ+ people because I want my communities to be able to live with less fear.

This work requires nuance and intentional thoughtful approaches that center those of us significantly impacted by this fear. I need our lawmakers to do the same.

At a time when many state legislatures are attacking their queer and transgender constituents, New Mexico stands out as a place actively working to pass policy that supports queer and trans people. However, many decision-makers need a more expansive view of what safety for LGBTQ+ people looks like.

This month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislators of both sides of the aisle introduced 21 measures in the name of “public safety,” but the impact these bills would have on New Mexico would harm us more than help us. LGBTQ+ people are also people of color, working class, and disabled. We’re impacted deeply by these policies on many intersectional levels. We need decision makers who will work to prevent the causes of crime, rather than take a reactive approach focused on punishment.

As a group that is uniquely susceptible to over-policing, violence, trauma, and discriminatory healthcare services, LGBTQ+ New Mexicans want safer communities. However, approaches like mandated treatment for recovery, punishing panhandlers, and pre-trial detention are harmful and ineffective at preventing crime. We want to invest in our communities upfront with affordable housing, inclusive and widely-available healthcare access, treatment options for substance use, and other resources that bolster our community members so that fewer of us wind up in cycles of harm.

As LGBTQ+ people, we know that there are no easy solutions to building safety in our communities. Yet we have done it for each other for generations. From the trans women of color and drag queens who led the Stonewall Uprising to the leaders of Act Up that called out government harm and negligence in the AIDS crisis, we have fought for and built the solutions our communities needed. We have got us because we have always had us.

When I think of safety and what’s possible, I think of my local gay bar where I often perform as a drag queen. If a safety issue comes up at the bar, many of our members have a fear of calling the authorities based on their own and many others’ negative experiences. Though it's challenging, our bar staff, performers, and patrons work together to provide resources for each other, engage in dialogue about problems faced, and negotiate ways to lift each other out of traumatic circumstances rather than rely on outside systems in tense situations.

Our communities need allies that look beyond marriage equality and celebrating Pride to see the nuance of how tough-on-crime and other policies impact us in all of our identities. We need elected officials to include LGBTQ+ people in crafting solutions to make our communities safer. We have generations of expertise in building innovative approaches and systems that allow us to thrive outside of failed punitive approaches. Now is the time to make a long-term commitment to us in our complexity, and say no to criminalization.

Marshall Martinez is the Executive Director of Equality New Mexico.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Tough-on-crime rhetoric doesn't make LGBTQ New Mexicans safer