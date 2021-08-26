'Tough day': Biden tries to console grieving nation after US troops killed in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden paid tribute to the Americans who died in twin attacks in Afghanistan as heroes as he tried to console a grieving nation that had waited all day to hear from him.

After opening his speech hours following the Thursday morning attacks outside Kabul's airport by acknowledging it had been a "tough day," he referred to the loss of his son Beau. Beau served in Iraq but died in 2015 at the age of 46 of brain cancer.

"The lives we lost today were lives given in the service of liberty, in the service of security, in the service of others, in the service of America," Biden said at the White House.

11 MARINES, NAVY MEDIC AMONG DEAD AS KABUL CASUALTIES CLIMB

After quoting from the Bible, Biden, who was unusually subdued, struck a vengeful tone. He revealed he had ordered plans for counterattacks on the ISIS-K but would not send further troops to Afghanistan unless military brass asked for them.

"We're outraged as well as heartbroken," he said. "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP

Biden had refrained from commenting on the attacks before his remarks, to which he was 25 minutes late. In response to questions after leading a moment of silence, he conceded that he bore responsibility "for, fundamentally, all that’s happened of late."

"I know of no conflict, as a student of history, no conflict where, when a war is ended, one side was able to guarantee that everyone they wanted to be extracted in that country would get out," he said of his botched withdrawal.

While Biden focused on the attacks, his aides worked frantically around him to clear his schedule. New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, for instance, was told his highly anticipated meeting with the president would be pushed to Friday. Vice President Kamala Harris, too, canceled a campaign event with California Gov. Gavin Newsom before his recall election next month.

Aides also organized for the bad news to emanate from the Pentagon. The decision allowed Biden to once again become consoler in chief, a role that plays to his strengths amid escalating criticism of his handling of the withdrawal.

Republicans, in particular, have started calling for resignations, even Biden's impeachment. Democrats have similarly expressed their displeasure at Biden's management of the withdrawal.

"As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security," said New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat.

President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh/AP

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attacks, a series of explosions outside Kabul's airport Thursday morning that killed 11 U.S. Marines and a Navy medic, as well as at least 60 Afghans. The first was detonated by a suicide bomber near Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate. A second went off near a hotel about 200 yards away.

U.S. Central Command head Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. promised reporters the United States would "go after" the perpetrators. But his priority was to evacuate Americans, Afghans allies, and at-risk Afghans before Biden's Aug. 31 deadline.

"Let me be clear: While we are saddened by the loss of life of U.S. and Afghans, we continue to execute the mission," McKenzie said.

