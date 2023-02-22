‘It was a tough decision:’ Mother describes turning her son in on murder charges

Deputies say a murder suspect is in the Clayton County Jail thanks to his mother. They say she turned in her son, who was wanted for shooting and killing a woman in her car.

Hashun Jordan, 32, is accused of getting into an argument with Alisha Reed, 34, on Sunday night before shooting her several times. Reed later died at the hospital.

Clayton County deputies went on an extensive manhunt to find Jordan, but they didn’t find him until Tuesday night when his mother, Delores Berry, called Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen and told him where her son would be.

“It was a tough decision,” she said.

Berry told Channel 2′s Tom Jones she turned her son in for his own safety.

