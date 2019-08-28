'Tough guy!': Trump mocks NYT columnist Bret Stephens for bedbug reaction

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked New York Times columnist Bret Stephens for his reaction of being called a bedbug.

In a tweet, Trump called him Stephens a "lightweight journalist" and "a Conservative who does anything that his bosses at the paper tell him to do!," before adding, "He is now quitting Twitter after being called a 'bedbug,' Tough guy!"

Trump's comments comes after a controversy that started on Monday. George Washington University associate professor David Karpf joked on Twitter that Stephens was a bedbug after reports that there was a bedbug infestation in the New York Times newsroom.

Stephens, in an email, scolded Karpf for his comment and copied the provost at the professor's university. The exchange went viral after Karpf posted a screenshot of the full email to Twitter.

“I’m often amazed about the things supposedly decent people are prepared to say about other people -- people they’ve never met -- on Twitter,” Stephens wrote to Karpf. “I think you’ve set a new standard.”