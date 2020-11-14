Tough Guys Wear Pink: 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Mopar muscle cars are known for bright, unusual colors. This Panther Pink '70 Challenger may be our favorite of that wild bunch.

Bright greens, oranges, and yellows were all available at the height of the muscle car craze, and you could even get a metallic purple Plum Crazy if you were so inclined. The coolest color of all, in our opinion, was code FM3: Panther Pink (Plymouth called it "Moulin Rouge").

Image Via Showdown Motors

According to the ad, just 41 Panther Pink Challenger R/Ts were built in 1970. That makes this a very rare machine indeed.

This particular Challenger was ordered with a 335 horsepower, 383 cubic inch V8 backed up by an A727 TorqueFlite automatic. The engine and transmission are said to be numbers matching.

Image Via Showdown Motors

Other options include a black vinyl top, a Go Wing, power steering, power disc brakes, and a remote mirror. Inside, you'll find a wood-trimmed interior, including a wood-rimmed Tuff wheel.

We found this rare muscle car at Showdown Motors in Fraser, Michigan. The $45,000 asking price is not bad for a numbers-matching Challenger in a rare color with desirable options.

Image Via Showdown Motors

It presents well, but the dealer has pointed out some bubbling in the car's lower body panels, where water can collect and cause rust. It doesn't look serious, but it should be addressed in the near future. It doesn't appear to be anything that would prevent you from enjoying the car as-is for a little while, though.

Aside from fixing those minor issues, we wouldn't change a thing about this gorgeous Panther Pink Challenger. In fact, if we had been able to order a brand new Challenger back in 1970, this is pretty close to how we would have wanted one.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.