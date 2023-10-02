After tough loss, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa explains how his faith keeps him grounded

The Miami Dolphins experienced a tough loss at the hands of their divisional rival, the Buffalo Bills, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Whether faced with a win or loss, the focus quickly turns to the next game. And after the 48-20 defeat, Tagovailoa, a devout Christian, was asked how his faith helps him after a loss.

“I think the best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ, to me, is that the Good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game, whether you lose a game,” he answered. “For me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays, having to understand that I’m not able to go to church. Really a lot of it is having to watch church online after games and things like that. But allowing me this platform, to me, is the thing in the world to be able to profess my faith on something that I firmly believe in, something that’s been foundationally instilled in me at a young age.

Tagovaila has been very open about his faith, which was at the center of Samoan upbringing, over the years. At the University of Alabama, he wore eye black in the shape of a cross.

“When I’m out there, I even pray before I go out to a series and whatnot,” he said. “I’m always praying. I’m on the sideline [and] it looks like I’m talking to myself, I’m speaking in tongues. Some people think, ‘What? This guy knows how to speak in tongues?’ I grew up in a non-denominational Christian church my entire life, so yeah, it does a lot. So having to remember scripture always keeps me encouraged in continuing to press forward, especially in times like this.”