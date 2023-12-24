Tougher holiday gift returns this year
Stores have tightened their return policies since the pandemic. Here is what to watch for, and how to avoid extra shipping fees.
Stores have tightened their return policies since the pandemic. Here is what to watch for, and how to avoid extra shipping fees.
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for over 60% off and a top-rated massage gun marked down by over 50%, to name a few.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions at Vikings game.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Investors will face a four-day trading week with the major US indexes near record highs as 2023 draws to a close.
What you need to know about how to watch tonight's Bills at Chargers match.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the top tech -- and tech-related -- stories over the past several days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Comcast and Mr. Cooper customer data being stolen, electric scooter company Bird filing for bankruptcy, Adobe ending its Figma acquisition plans, and Apple being forced by the International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt sales of the Apple Watch.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
Modern driver assistance tech has become extremely effective at preventing collisions, but they haven't made as much progress toward preventing crashes with trucks and motorcycles.
What you need to know about how to watch this afternoon's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers match.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console.
Calling all last-minute shoppers! It's not too late to bring home a timeless gift that wows.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
The possible changes are part of a broad reexamination of the transfer policy, the latest NCAA rule courts are targeting.
Many people gain weight during the holidays. Here's why, along with healthy ways to avoid it.
Make like Santa and show up with the one item everybody wants to steal.
The buzziest comebacks of 2023: messy divorces, Taylor Swift's squad and more.
Turn your backyard into an oasis with an easy to set up, easy to maintain machine that offers bubbly bliss.
Snag the cleaning tool over 63,000 fans swear by for keeping their floors fur-free.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.