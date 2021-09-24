Tougher rules sought for timecard fraud

Sep. 24—BOSTON — Public workers who claim hours they didn't work could be sued in civil court under a proposal by the state's inspector general, who says unscrupulous workers are robbing cities and towns of millions of dollars.

A proposal filed by Inspector General Glenn Cunha, which went before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee on Thursday, would allow state, county, city or town governments to sue employees who falsify payroll records and seek restitution for up to three times the amount of fraudulent wages.

As things now stand, Cunha said, the state's false claims act prevents cities and towns from recouping fraudulently claimed pay.

"The vast majority of public employees are hard working, dedicated and honest," he told lawmakers during Thursday's livestreamed hearing. "Unfortunately those few who are dishonest cost the state, cities and towns millions of public dollars."

Cunha said his office has investigated "numerous" cases in recent years of public employees collecting money for hours they never worked, abusing sick time and falsifying the use of vacation and sick leave.

He cited a 2017 investigation of former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins' office, which found it "knowingly allowed dozens of employees to use sizable amounts of sick leave immediately before retirement."

"With approval of the former sheriff, employees were using hundreds of hours sick leave, when they weren't sick, right before they retired," Cunha said.

He said the scheme boosted retirement payouts, costing taxpayers more than $1 million.

In another recent case, Cunha's office investigated an electric light manager who retired with a $500,000 payout for unused leave. Cunha said the probe revealed the public worker was not entitled to the money and had improperly carried over hundreds of hours of vacation time in violation of a local policy.

A police reform law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year closed a similar loophole for law enforcement, but it didn't cover other public sector employees.

State and local governments now can recover fraudulent wages if criminal charges are filed, but they cannot refer cases to the attorney general to seek restitution.

Cunha's proposal would allow state and local governments to file civil actions for payroll fraud that occurred as long as six years before the law is adopted.

Changes in the police reform law were inspired by the state police overtime scandal in which 46 current and retired troopers were implicated in a scheme to draw overtime for shifts they didn't work. At least 10 troopers were charged criminally while others were disciplined or fired.

Officers who falsify times sheets now can be fined three times the amount of their fraudulent wages, and could face up to two years in prison.

Cunha said his office has worked with local officials to beef up oversight of payroll and investigate fraud stemming from the state police scandal and other cases in recent years. He said those investigations have recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But, he said the state and cities and towns need more protections.

"Time fraud remains an expensive concern for all government bodies," he said. "This proposal would make all public employees liable for making false and fraudulent claims for time they didn't work."

Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com