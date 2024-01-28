Toughest battles on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts on Sunday – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 21 hostile attacks on the Avdiivka front and 18 on the Marinka front on Sunday.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 January

Details: A total of 61 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russians also launched six missile strikes and two airstrikes, and fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out an airstrike near the village of Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast. About 30 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnia and Karpovychi (Chernihiv Oblast); Veselivka, Chuikivka and Vovkivka (Sumy Oblast); Okip, Veterynarne, Lukiantsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled an attack east of Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. More than ten settlements suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Fedorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Dyliivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks near Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another five attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). More than 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians made 18 unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. They fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, the Russians bombarded the oblast centre of Kherson Oblast. The Russians also fired from multiple launch rocket systems at the areas of Novotiahynka, Ivanivka and Poniativka (Kherson Oblast).

Russian forces continued to try to push Ukrainian forces out from their foothold on Dnipro’s left (eastern) bank, making seven unsuccessful attempts to do so over the course of 28 January alone.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. Ukrainian air defence forces also destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck at one artillery unit and one Russian electronic warfare station.

