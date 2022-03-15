Toulon's Musselman appears in federal court to face child pornography charges

This press release was distributed Monday by the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois:

Jason R. Musselman, 34, of the 100 block of Clinton Street, Toulon, appeared in federal court on March 11 in relation to a criminal complaint that charged him with production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Musselman had been arrested earlier that same day.

The complaint alleges that agents with the Illinois State Police and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant on Musselman, his residence, and his electronic devices on Jan. 19 as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation. Agents then obtained evidence that Musselman had produced numerous images of child pornography in his residence between approximately 2010 and 2013, that he had distributed images of child pornography on December 21, 2021, via the “Kik” internet messaging platform, and that he possessed material containing those and other images of child pornography on Jan. 19.

Also on March 11, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley ordered Musselman temporarily detained pending a detention hearing on March 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Peoria.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the alleged crimes charged are up to 30 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to a lifetime period of supervised release.

The United States has 30 days to present the case to a grand jury, which will decide if there is probable cause. Members of the public are reminded that a criminal complaint is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Agencies participating in the investigation include the Stark County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police, the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Washington Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Holst Schryer is representing the government in the prosecution.

