Today at the opening ceremony for Motor Bella, the outdoor event serving as a placeholder for the Detroit Auto Show, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan would be the first state to deploy wireless electric vehicle charging on the road. This would allow EVs to charge while driving, without having to stop to plug in at a charging station. Despite the claim that Michigan would be the first to deploy such technology, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced earlier this summer that it would be working with Purdue and with German firm Magment to test in-road wireless charging.