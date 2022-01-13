Tour the $20,000 Ford Maverick's small but extremely versatile truck bed

2022 Ford Maverick XL. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Maverick is Ford's newest and smallest pickup truck.

Its 4.5-foot bed is packed with functional features, like 12-volt power and a multi-position tailgate.

Here's the bed you get in the $20,000 Maverick XL, the cheapest new pickup on the market.

The 2022 Maverick is Ford's newest pickup truck. Starting at $20,000, it's also the cheapest new truck you can buy.



It exists to provide a smaller, cheaper alternative to bulky, expensive pickups.



But don't let the Maverick's diminutive size and price tag fool you — it's still plenty functional as a truck.



Its 4.5-foot bed is smaller than most, but it's totally usable for hauling bikes, bags of mulch, lumber, and other bulky cargo.



While the bed in the cheapest Maverick — the XL trim — doesn't offer some of the snazzy features you get on a more expensive version, it still has a few useful tricks up its sleeve.



Here's the bed you get in the most bare-bones Maverick, the $20,000 Maverick XL.



In all trims, the Maverick comes with a plain sheet-metal bed. You can pay extra for a hard-plastic or spray-in liner, and one is included in some options packages.



Ford designed the Maverick's so-called FlexBed so it's easy to customize with do-it-yourself improvements. This could come in handy especially for buyers of the base model.



You'll notice several vertical and horizontal slots stamped into both sides of the bed.



Those are designed to fit dimensional lumber, so owners can create rudimentary bed dividers, an elevated loading floor, or gear racks.



You can build a basic bike rack to save some money.



Or insert a board to section off the bed and keep things from sliding out.



The Maverick also comes with hookups to 12-volt power on both sides of the bed. Owners can tap in to add bed lighting or power accessories like an air compressor.



There are pre-drilled, threaded holes on either side of the bed as well.



You can use these to add extra tie-down points or bed rails with adjustable cleats.



The Maverick XL comes with six tie-down points for securing cargo.



That includes two on either side of the tailgate that double as bottle openers.



The Maverick's tailgate opens to multiple positions. It can lay flat.



Or it can open part-way to act as a bed extender.



In its elevated position, the tailgate is designed so owners can lay sheets of plywood across the tailgate's lip and the wheel wells.



You adjust the tailgate's height by unhooking its support cables and reattaching them at a higher spot.



The Maverick's overall size also makes its bed extra usable. It's low enough to the ground that you don't need to be in the NBA to reach past the tailgate or over the walls to grab something.



Opt for a more expensive Maverick and you can get things like in-bed cubbies, a power outlet, and LED lighting.



But even the cheapest Maverick XL brings a whole lot of functionality to the table.



