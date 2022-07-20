Tour boat operator smells foul odor coming from trash can. It was a body, TX cops say

A body was found in a Texas waterway on Tuesday, July 19, after a tour boat operator smelled a foul odor, police say.

Police in Houston say the discovery was made around 6 p.m. Tuesday near downtown, according to a press briefing streamed by KHOU.

South Central officers are at 3600 Foley investigating a report of a body in Buffalo Bayou. HFD, Dive Team and Homicide are on scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/hkooxWR6zD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2022

A tour boat operator called law enforcement after smelling the odor from a trash can in the Buffalo Bayou, police said. When officers arrived, a dive team pulled the container to the shore and a human body was discovered inside of it.

It’s unknown how long the trash can was in the water, and police do not know how the person died.

The person’s age, sex and race have not been confirmed, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

