Update: Tour bus destroyed by arson on Second Street

Jan. 23—Niagara Falls fire investigators are looking at a fire that destroyed a tour bus on Second Street early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the bus fire just before 3 a.m. with firefighters from Engine 4 and Truck 1 arriving on scene to find the tour bus from Massachusetts fully involved in fire.

They were able to extinguish the fire a short time later.

An investigation has determined that the fire was caused intentionally.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4711.

