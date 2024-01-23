Update: Tour bus destroyed by arson on Second Street
Jan. 23—Niagara Falls fire investigators are looking at a fire that destroyed a tour bus on Second Street early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the bus fire just before 3 a.m. with firefighters from Engine 4 and Truck 1 arriving on scene to find the tour bus from Massachusetts fully involved in fire.
They were able to extinguish the fire a short time later.
An investigation has determined that the fire was caused intentionally.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4711.
