A tour bus driver carrying 10 passengers was shot by passing motorist near BWI Airport, police say

A tour bus driver transporting 10 passengers was shot and injured by a passing motorist on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the area of interstate 195 early Tuesday morning, police say.

After the shooting at about 2:45 a.m., the driver pulled the bus off the road and into the departure lanes at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport, according to a news release from Maryland State Police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

More information about the victim or his condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning. None of the passengers aboard the bus were injured in the incident, police said.

Maryland 295 was shut down in the area of Nursery Road until about 9:20 a.m. while crime scene investigators canvassed the scene. Police have not charged or arrested anyone in connection to the shooting, according to the news release, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 410-761-5130.

This story may be updated.