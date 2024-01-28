Tour bus hits DLSD support beam in the Loop; 1 seriously hurt: CFD
One person was seriously injured when a double-decker tour bus struck a support beam in the Loop on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The fan-made racing game Bloodborne Kart was set to be released on January 31, but Lilith Walther, the developer behind the project, says the team will have to make some changes after hearing from Sony. It'll lose the Bloodborne branding, among other things.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has resigned from the e-commerce group's board, the two said Saturday. Sachin Bansal, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's other co-founder, left the board in 2018 after scuffle with the investors. Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move.
Save over $300 on the retail price when you buy this luggage set at Walmart. Three lightweight roller bags all for under $90.
An unusually high number of broadcast favorites are signing off in 2024. Here's what's behind the trend.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Diamonds are a Gen Z girl’s best friend — as long as they’re lab-grown.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.
Luka Doncic didn't enjoy a fan saying he was "tired."
HP Enterprise was infiltrated by Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear, a hacking group linked to Russian intelligence, the business IT company has revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote the entirety of today’s episode looking deeper into the key issues plaguing the world of college athletics at the moment.
Ring is reversing course on its police-friendly stance regarding data sharing, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Amazon told the publication that Ring’s home doorbell unit would stop acquiescing to police requests for footage from users’ video doorbells and surveillance cameras.
In today's edition: Cooperstown's newest Hall of Famers, a rugby star chooses football, our latest NBA mock draft, and more.