Tour de France 2021, stage 19: live updates as Mark Cavendish bids to break Eddy Merckx's record

Will Cavendish add another remarkable chapter to his career today? - REUTERS

Live updates from the 19th 207km stage from Mourenx to Libourne

Mark Cavendish has chance to break Eddy Merckx's long-standing stage win record

Tadej Pogacar's latest stage win overshadowed by police drugs raid on rival team's hotel

02:54 PM

The peloton

Is a good 15 minutes behind the race winner. The finish had a 6.5km final straight, perfect, you'd have thought for Mark Cavendish...

02:52 PM

What a magical win

Matej Mohoric claims his second stage win of the Tour de France 2021 in Libourne!



Matej Mohoric, remporte une seconde victoire d'étape sur ce Tour de France 2021 !

02:51 PM

The winning time was

An impressive 4 hours 19 minutes 17 seconds.

That's much quicker than most expected - a bunched sprint was the supposed order of the day but that, unfortunately for Cavendish, didn't materialise.

02:50 PM

Laporte comes in second

With Pedersen in third.

They are followed by the rest of the breakaway.

02:49 PM

MOHORIC WINS STAGE 19!

What a run from the Slovenian - that was class from Mohoric.

02:48 PM

1 km to go

Mohoric is now allowing himself a huge smile and he's earned it. He picked up the hammer and fashioned a wonderful, gutsy race win.

02:45 PM

3 km to go

This tour will be won by Pogocar BUT today belongs to his fellow Slovenian Mohoric - he's been so, so good.

02:43 PM

4.4 km to go

Mohoric has a gap of over a minute now. He's been faultless today, 20 riders had a chance but the Slovenian is the only one who has been able to take it.

02:42 PM

5 km to go

Mohoric is a quiet man who keeps himself to himself - but he's letting his legs and lungs do all his talking for him today. Such an impressive ride.

02:41 PM

He's getting greedy

"He's already taken a stage, he's getting greedy!" 😂



Matej Mohoric 🇸🇮 opens up a 19-second gap on the nearest man & nobody can match him for speed right now #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/ghskCwR8LW — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 16, 2021

02:39 PM

8 km to go

There's a bit of finger pointing going on in the chasing pack - riders doubtless blaming others for not putting the effort to reel Mohoric in.

Mohoric is heading for his second stage win.

02:37 PM

10 km to go

The pursuers have all but given up. The gap is up to 45 seconds now and the chasers are only battling it out for seconds now.

02:36 PM

11.5 km to go

The cashing pack aren't working well enough to pull Mohoric back - the gap is still 40 seconds and the Slovenian is once again illustrating what a talented rider he is. If you give someone like him 15-20 seconds advantage he has the ability to take it, extend and fly off into the horizon.

02:33 PM

13.5 km to go

The Slovenian rider remains well out in front. The gap is 40 seconds - down from 47 but time is running out.

02:29 PM

16 km to go

Mohoric has one more climbing test to go until the finish in Libourne.

02:28 PM

Mohoric makes his move

Matej Mohoric has gone solo! With 20 km to go, the Slovenian champion has an advantage of 40''.



🇸🇮 Matej Mohoric est parti en solo ! A 20 km de l'arrivée, le champion de Slovénie a un avantage de 40''.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/pmtuMfPZAp — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2021

02:27 PM

18 km to go

Mohoric's chasers are working well but not well enough - meanwhile the Bahrain Victorious man is still powering at the front. The gap is now 47 seconds.

02:26 PM

19.5 km to go

Mohoric is in control of his own destiny here - he shows he's got plenty of energy by powering through the corners and he even manages a bunny-hop over a kerb in the middle of the road so he could get the shortest route to the finish line. So impressive - he's got the power and he's proving it. The gap is now over 40 seconds.

02:22 PM

21.2 km to go

Mohoric has stretched his lead now to 27 seconds.

02:21 PM

23.5 km to go

Mohoric has a 19 seconds lead over the pursuers - he's trying to grind his fellow breakaway riders down.

02:20 PM

Mohoric makes his move

He's already won a stage and he's after another.

It's a real battle at the front as attacks come left, right and centre. The leading men are tiring and several are dropping off. Matej Mohoric is out front.



Une véritable bataille à l'avant ! Encore 25 km à parcourir 🇸🇮 @matmohoric a creusé un petit écart.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/MJtz56zmDh — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2021

02:19 PM

24.1 km to go

Politt and Laporte attack before Mohoric goes to the front and the lead group looks fractured. The Bahrain Victorious rider works some daylight between him and his breakaway rivals.

02:12 PM

30.2 km to go

Any one of these 20 riders has the ability to win this stage depending on what scenario plays out.

02:11 PM

An attack that, like many, didn't stick

02:09 PM

33.2 km to go

Rutsch, Gesbert and Bonnamour are pulled back to the breakaway pack and now it's Ballerini (Cavendish's team-mate) who decides to have a dart to the front.

02:06 PM

34.9 km to go

Rutsch, Gesbert and Bonnamour make a move up a slight climb and they manage to create daylight between and their fellow breakaway chums. They are working well and the gap is up to about 7 seconds. Can they work well together and maintain the gap?

02:02 PM

Attack, attack, attack

We're seeing some attacks in the lead group as Jasper Stuyven goes. It is countered.



Attaques ! L'échappée semble trop nombreuse pour certains coureurs à l'avant, notamment 🇧🇪 @Jasperstuyven.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/sU7PP8YC23 — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2021

02:02 PM

37.5 km to go

What could have been quite a dull stage until a bunched sprint finish is now an exciting stage full of breaks, counter attacks and attacks off the front.

01:59 PM

39 km to go

There have been a number of attacks at the front now - none of them have worked, so far...

Here's the list of the 20-man breakaway - your stage winner will come from one of this bunch...

Teunissen, Bernard, Stuyven, Theuns, Ballerini, Politt, Laport, Dillier, Valgren, Rutusch, Gesbert, Pederson, Van Moer, Mohoric, Izagirre, Clarke, Walscheid, Turgis, Zimmerman and Bonnamour

01:58 PM

40 km to go

The gap between the break and peloton is no 11 minutes 27 seconds.

The lead group is now starting to fracture - there's a slight climb - part of a rolling hill section of the stage - and that could offer a chance to make a break for stage victory.

01:56 PM

41 km to go

Ballerini and Bernard then make a stab at a breakaway. There's a bit of a gap but nothing more than 30 metres.

01:54 PM

43 km to go

Elie Gesbart makes a move off the front - he's got none of his team-mates with him so will have to do it alone if he is to win.

01:45 PM

A pacy bunch

The attackers are flying towards Libourne:

- they've been 11.8km/h faster than the bunch between km 120 and 140

- their average speed since the start is up to 48.1km/h #TDF2021 #TDFdata pic.twitter.com/8kf5rV6XbP — letourdata (@letourdata) July 16, 2021

01:43 PM

52 km to go

So it's looks more than certain that the stage winner will come from the breakaway of 20 riders. Some of them will need to make a move in the next few kms to have a chance of the stage victory.

01:40 PM

54 km to go

The gap is now over 10 minutes. It's now 10 minutes 2 seconds.

01:37 PM

Some people will do anything to get a good view

Welcome to the Tour!



Spectateur Français, sur un arbre perché...#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/hYGLGji8Eo — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2021

01:32 PM

Average speed today

Is...

48.530 km/h.

139.9 km has been covered in 2 hours, 52 minutes, 58 seconds...

01:29 PM

62.8 km to go

The gap is now up to 8 minutes 31 seconds as the stage enters a hilly, up-and-down part.

01:27 PM

64.5km to go

That all means that if Cavendish is to break Merckx's record this year he'll have to do it on the Champs Elysees on Sunday. If that happened, it would be pretty spectacular - the record broken in Paris on the stage every sprinter wants to win.

01:25 PM

66.3 km to go

With Davide Ballerini in the breakaway Deceuninck-Quick-Step need not chase the lead group down. The Italian is a fast finisher in his own right and will fancy his chances of a sprint to grab the stage win.

01:22 PM

Any hopes Cavendish will get the stage win

Are disappearing with every turn of the wheel.

The gap is up to 7 minutes 8 seconds now - that gap has increased 4:30 over the last 17 minutes.

Rapid.

01:20 PM

69.5 kms to go

Teunissen, Bernard, Stuyven, Theuns, Ballerini, Politt, Laport, Dillier, Valgren, Rutusch, Gesbert, Pederson, Van Moer, Mohoric, Izagirre, Clarke, Walscheid, Turgis, Zimmerman and Bonnamour make up the 20-man breakway.

Of that lot you suspect Teunissen, Walscheid and Jasper Stuvyen will fancy their chances in a sprint finish.

01:15 PM

Proof that Cavendish is a happy man

No likelihood of a stage win (as it stands) but Cavendish is fine with that according to these pictures.

A smiling green jersey!



😁 Un maillot vert tout sourire ! 💚#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/tenxdEP1E9 — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2021

01:13 PM

76 km to go

Cavendish doesn't look too upset if the peloton has given up chasing the breakaway.

The gap is now up to 4 minutes 46 seconds.

01:09 PM

79 km to go

Israel Start-Up Nation has given up the chase at the head of the peloton and the gap to the breakaway is up to 3 minutes 29 seconds and going up all the time. UAE Emirates don't need to chase with the nearest man in the GC to Pogacar a full hour away.

01:03 PM

Two all-time greats

Love and respect between Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the start line today 🤩👏#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/RbVLIIG6KZ — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 16, 2021

01:01 PM

85 km to go

While it doesn't look like (as it stands at least) that Cavendish won't get the record-breaking stage win today there's a school of thought that he and his Deceuninck–Quick-Step team won't mind too much. They are safe in the middle of the peloton and saving energy for Sunday. As it stands Cavendish's hold on the Green Jersey is getting stronger the more the breakaway increases it's lead. At the moment the gap is up to 1 minute 44 seconds.

12:56 PM

88 km to go

The gap to the 20-man breakaway has gone up to 1 minute 10 seconds. So the gap is only going upwards. Cavendish, after that early crash, is safely in the peloton - but he won't be beating Merckx's record at this rate.

12:51 PM

The new breakaway

A coming together! The chasing group has caught the 6 leading riders with the peloton not far behind.



🚴‍♂️ Jonction à l'avant ! Le groupe de chasse a rejoint les 6 premiers échappés du jour. Le peloton est tout proche.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/1Ev3D6cuyz — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2021

12:49 PM

96 km to go

The commentator on Eurosport is predicting a breakaway win - big call with just under half the stage to go BUT the gap to the peloton has gone up to 51 seconds and from here on in it's fairly flat.

12:45 PM

100 km to go

And the breakaway has been caught by the chasing pack - the gap to the peloton (containing Pogacar and Cavendish) is 40 seconds.

12:42 PM

101km to go

Franck Bonnamour , Matej Mohoric, Julien Bernard, Jonas Rutsch, Georg Zimmermann and Simon Clarke remain at the head of the course - but the lead is down to just 16 seconds.

12:39 PM

So with nearly 100km to go

Here's what's happened so far.

There was a crash just after the start and when it looked as though the early drama was over there was another crash. This one involving Enric Mas, Sonny Colbrelli, , Guillaume Martin and Mark Cavendish.

Cavendish, thankfully got up ok and and was then in place for the intermediate sprint. He conceded two points to Colbrelli and three to Michael Matthews.

Cavendish was fine after the early crash - AP

12:34 PM

109.2km to go

The race, slowly but surely, is coming together. The gap from the breakaway to the counter attack is down to 45 seconds, and to the peloton it's down to 1 minute 16 seconds.

12:32 PM

The speed has dipped

The average pace for the first hour was 48.1kph and for the second it was 46.9kph.

12:30 PM

Another picturesque stage

12:28 PM

114km to go

The chasing group have upped the pace and dropped Omar Fraile, Greg Van Avermaet, Jorge Arcas, Ivan Garcia Cortina and Alejandro Valverde.

12:26 PM

116.5 kms to go

The chasing group consists of 20 riders - Mike Teunissen, Mads, Pederson, Jasper Stuyven, Edward, Theuns, Davide Ballerini and Alejandro Vallverde among them - the gap is now down to 1min 21 secs.

12:17 PM

So it looks as though...

...anyone who though today would be the perfect day for a breakway winner (only two stages left, sprinters perhaps saving themselves for the Sunday sprint on the Champs-Élysées, and others for tomorrow's time trial) are seemingly about to be proved wrong.

12:15 PM

124.1 kms to go

The breakaway of Julien Bernard, Jonas Rutsch, Matej Mohoric, Simon Clarke, Georg Zimmermann and Franck Bonnamour has seen their lead cut to 2 min 22 secs. The gap to to peloton, containing Pogacar ad Cavendish is now won to 3mins 4 secs.

12:11 PM

128km to go

There's a split in the peloton and a batch of riders are counter attacking the breakaway - the gap is down to 2mins 48 secs. Alejandro Valverde, Nils Politt, Silvan Dillier and Michael Valgren are among the riders trying to attack the breakaway.

12:06 PM

131.7 km to go

For about 20-30km the peloton was getting lazy - it was all rather hum drum - but the riders seem to have woken up. They're in a delightful town of Mont-de-Marsan - the typical picture-perfect southern France town.

12:01 PM

It's been a while...

...since the town of Libourne in the wine-growing region - it is the wine-making capital of northern Gironde and lies near Saint-Émilion and Pomerol - has hosted a finish.

Today will see Cavendish and Co make a dash for the line for the first time since 1992.

11:55 AM

The breakaway at the moment

Is 4mins 3 secs ahead of the peloton with 143.6kms until the finish line.

Tadej Pogacar is safely in the main pack - AP

11:52 AM

Julian Alaphilippe

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider on whether they will try to get Cavendish the win today or wait until Sunday...

“I thought we were going to chase the record but probably be more defensive from us today. The team prefers to wait for the Champs-Élysées on Sunday. Today we’ll try to take the the stage win but that depends on the breakaway.”

11:41 AM

Here's the top 10 GC heading into today's stage

11:38 AM

Today's stage - Mourenx to Libourne

Stage 19

11:35 AM

Can Cavendish break Merckx's record?

Thursday saw Tadej Pogacar claim another landmark victory in the 18th stage of the Tour de France to edge closer to retaining his title but a cloud of doping suspicion hung over the world's greatest cycling race.

Before the start of yesterday’s stage, the French prosecutor's office said it had opened a preliminary investigation into the Bahrain Victorious team after police searched the outfit's accommodation and bus on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office in Marseille said the investigation was into "acquisition, transport, possession, import of a prohibited substance or prohibited method for use by an athlete without medical justification."

Bahrain Victorious said they were complying with the investigation.

"I don't know about this, it's something completely strange," UAE Emirates rider Pogacar told a news conference. "I guess it's just one more control to see that nobody's hiding anything and I think the results of the raids were good.

"We just found about it in the morning. It's one more thing to control the sport."

All Bahrain Victorious riders started the stage but none of them weighed on the race, having been kept up by the searches deep into the night, with Dutchman Wout Poels falling behind Pogacar in the mountains classification.

The Slovenian's brutal acceleration 500 metres from the line, at the top of Luz Ardiden (13.3km at 7.4 per cent), could not be matched by his rivals as Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz finished two seconds behind in second and third respectively.

The result was a carbon copy of Wednesday's summit finish at the Col du Portet, where Pogacar had already beaten Vingegaard and Carapaz in the second of his three stage wins in this year's Tour.

"I can't believe what's happening to me. Today was a really big stage. My legs were not at 100 per cent and I suffered in the Tourmalet," said Pogacar.

"The ascent to Luz Ardiden was tough, too, but I found my rhythm and I had enough energy for the final sprint."

Overall, Pogacar now has a massive advantage of five minutes 45 seconds over Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard with Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers in third place overall, a further six seconds behind.

Colombian Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo), fourth overall at the start, cracked in the penultimate ascent to the Col du Tourmalet to drop out of the top 10.

Australian Ben O'Connor of AG2R-Citroen is now fourth, 8:18 off the pace two days before Saturday's final individual time trial.

In addition to the yellow, Pogacar now holds the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider and the polka-dot jersey for the mountains classification.

Today’s stage sees what’s left of the peloton travel 207km from Mourenx to Libourne. After some tough days in the mountains, the sprinters get their chance to shine once more. Expect a bunch-sprint finish.

The approach to the finish in Libourne is very straightforward but the last kilometre is very slightly uphill.

Mark Cavendish is the favourite and should he win he’ll set the record for most stage wins in the Tour de France.

Stay here for all the action.