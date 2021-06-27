Tour de France will sue fan who caused weekend pileup

The Tour de France will sue the spectator who caused a pileup of cyclists by stepping into their path on Saturday, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The crash was the first of two that occurred as the race returned following a pandemic era delay.

The fan who caused the first crash fled the scene and has yet to be found.

What they're saying: "We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” said Pierre-Yves Thouault, the organization’s deputy director, per the Post.

“We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone," he added.

A former winner, Geraint Thomas, called the second pileup “stressful."

"I was just concentrating on staying on my bike basically," he added."Happy to get through it.”

