Tour helicopter crushed after it crash-lands on Hawaii beach, officials say. See photo

A tourist helicopter was crushed after it crash-landed on a beach in Hawaii, officials said.

Kauai’i Fire Department officials responded to a crashed helicopter on Honopu Beach on Feb. 27, according to a Facebook post by the county.

The Jack Harter tour helicopter was carrying a pilot and four passengers, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the helicopter tour company for comment on Feb. 28 and was awaiting a response.

One passenger suffered a back injury, county officials said. No one else was injured.

Officials didn’t specify the severity of the injury or the passenger’s condition. The injured person was sent to the Princeville Airport, where medical personnel were waiting, officials said.

The other three passengers and the pilot were rescued from the beach by another Jack Harter helicopter, officials said.

Rescue helicopter crashes while searching for injured hiker, California officials say

Man fires shotgun at police helicopter after ominous 911 call, California cops say

Man aims green laser at Life Flight helicopter carrying patient, officials say