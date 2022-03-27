🌱 Tour De Houston + AK-47 Houston Carjackers Sought By Police

Happy Monday, Houston! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 80 Low: 67.

Here are the top stories today in Houston:

1. The annual Tour de Houston has returned after a hiatus due to COVID-19 and runs Sunday, April 3rd. The event is expected to draw more than 5,000 participants. The ride will end with a celebration at City Hall for participants. (CultureMap Houston)

2. Police said they were called at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a club in the Alief area on Bissonnet Street and Dairy Ashford Road after a DJ was shot while on the job. Investigators said nurses, who were at the club visiting from the New York area, helped provide medical aid to the DJ until first responders arrived. (ABC 13)

3. A couple was carjacked by two men with AK-47s on Saturday night at a gas station in north Houston. The carjackers fired shots at the couple and hit the husband in the head with the butt of of a gun, police said. An investigation is underway. (Houston Chronicle)

4. Officers with Pasadena Police Department have arrested a man who allegedly chased a woman in a vehicle through a park back in February. 19-year-old Gabriel Rendon Garcia is charged with aggravated assault on a family member. (Click2Houston)

5. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the appointment of Walter W. Hambrick to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff in his administration to "help ensure efficient and effective operations throughout the City of Houston last week." Hambrick has 16 years of experience in the public sector and has been the Assistant Director of Houston Public Works, Street, and Bridge Maintenance Branch since January 2018. (City of Houston)

Today in Houston:

Sculpture By Randall Mosman at HCC Central Performing And Visual Arts. (all day)

Cheer Club at Houston Academy for International Studies. (3:30 PM)

Margarita Mondays at Parma. (4:00 PM)

Houston Rockets Vs. San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. (7:00 PM)

Elias String Quartet | Beethoven Cycle I at City Of Houston. (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Houston Police Department is sad to report their 8-year-old K9 Baro , passed away of a medical emergency. Baro had served with the Houston Police Department since 2015. (Facebook)

The University of Houston is home to the six-time #1 entrepreneurship program in the country . (Facebook)

The University of Houston - Downtown - College of Humanities & Social Sciences’ and the Cultural Enrichment Center are hosting another Creative Writing Faculty Reading, 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 30th, in the Welcome Center TDECU Tour Room. (Twitter)

Events:

Online Discussions on the Effectiveness of Drug Addiction Treatment in a Houston Addiction Treatment (March 31)

ACCH Maker Market - Funky, Fun one-of-a-kind creations by local Houston Artist / Makers (April 2)

