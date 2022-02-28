Tour a Malibu Mansion That Takes Indoor-Outdoor Living to New Heights
The modernist vision features pink poolside lounges and a full skateboard ramp
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
The company's new flagship offers a high-refresh-rate display and lots of photographic power.
WRTV News at 6 | February 28, 2022
Evgeny Lebedev, the ennobled British-Russian media boss and son of a former KGB spy, on Monday pleaded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Lebedev, the son of Alexander Lebedev, used a letter in the Evening Standard London newspaper he owns to call for Putin to use peace negotiations to stop the conflict in Ukraine. "As Europe stands on the brink of another world war, and the world on the brink of a possible nuclear disaster, I plead with you to use today’s negotiations to bring this terrible conflict in Ukraine to an end," Lebedev wrote.
Choose from seven neutral colorways.
Otherwise known as 10 ways to make it through the rest of winter. Originally Appeared on Bon Appétit
Willie Garson, Michael K. Williams and Norm Macdonald were also among the stars featured during the In Memoriam segment aired Sunday amid the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Whether you're using green, purple or white asparagus, these recipes are a great way to make the most of this stellar vegetable. Each side dish requires just 20 minutes of active time or less, so you can get dinner started with ease. In this cheesy baked asparagus recipe, asparagus spears are roasted whole smothered in a creamy, cheesy garlic sauce.
Umma, which is the Korean word for “mother,” follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.
Hutton was replaced after a woman alleged the Oscar winner sexually assaulted her in 1983
Miso grilled cheese, melty cheese dips, cheesy pastas ... are we sensing a theme?
In addition to his political career and leadership, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being adored on social media after a "Dancing with the Stars" clip of winning moves goes viral.
Finally, we get to see Nick and Charlie come to life!View Entire Post ›
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 22 months, and Sebastian, whom he welcomed earlier this month
Take a spin through a virtual yearbook of interior design history.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp in November 2021
Timothy Hutton has sued the producers of the TV series “Leverage: Redemption,” alleging that they breached his contract when they dropped him from the show following a report of a sexual assault allegation. BuzzFeed reported in March 2020 that a woman had gone to the Vancouver Police Department, alleging that Hutton had raped her in […]
"Proud of my guys."View Entire Post ›
Once owned by the Campbell's Soup family, the bucolic Linden Hill recently got a 50 percent price cut. Here's why.
Nordstom's winter sneaker sale includes deals on Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, and more up to 50 percent off. It includes new, stylish running and walking shoes.
Hello, Pisces! Your tarotscope is here to help you in 2022.