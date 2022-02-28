Tour a Malibu Mansion That Takes Indoor-Outdoor Living to New Heights

Reuters

Evgeny Lebedev, the ennobled British-Russian media boss and son of a former KGB spy, on Monday pleaded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Lebedev, the son of Alexander Lebedev, used a letter in the Evening Standard London newspaper he owns to call for Putin to use peace negotiations to stop the conflict in Ukraine. "As Europe stands on the brink of another world war, and the world on the brink of a possible nuclear disaster, I plead with you to use today’s negotiations to bring this terrible conflict in Ukraine to an end," Lebedev wrote.