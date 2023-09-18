Tour Meadville's Fifth Ward neighborhood Wednesday

Sep. 18—A tour of Meadville's Fifth Ward will take place Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. Anyone who would like to participate in the free event should meet at Bethany United Methodist Church, 140 Wadsworth Ave.

The tour of Meadville's first HOPE community will be led by Trauma-Informed Community Development organizer Maria Rosado-Husband.

Meadville's HOPE initiative takes its name from an acronym for health, oppportunity, placemaking and engagement. The project was inspired by the Pittsburgh-based Neighborhood Resilience Project and was launched to address the effects of trauma on specific communities within Meadville.

The project is coordinated through Women's Services Inc., where Marcia Metcalfe is a board member.

"This (tour) came up because a lot of people keep asking me or Maria or anybody they think might know — 'So what is this HOPE Project all about?'" Metcalfe said. "Some people want to know where the Fifth Ward is."

The Fifth Ward, a reference to the city's fifth voting precinct, is the term commonly used by residents to refer to the neighborhood defined largely by Wadsworth, Lincoln and Columbia avenues running from north to south between Rogers Ferry Road and Race Street.

Located across French Creek from the rest of Meadville and bounded as well by Cussewago Creek and the city's border with Vernon Township, the area was originally a separate municipality before being annexed in the 19th century. Though long a part of the city, the physical separation and the economic challenges faced by residents have contributed to making the area a well-defined neighborhood.

For nearly four years, the HOPE initiative has been working with Fifth Ward residents to address trauma-related issues in the community, according to Metcalfe.

"The best way to explain it is to have them come in, walk around and talk to some of the residents there rather than us just giving them something in writing," she said regarding those curious about the program and the neighborhood. "We're just trying to share the story from the mouths of the people who live there about the challenges they face and the kinds of things that they're working on and the progress they feel they're making, which is really quite breathtaking."

