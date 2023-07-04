Tour the mock Mars habitat where 4 NASA analog astronauts will spend the next year (video)

interior of a nasa mock mars base with meeting space, kitchen and futuristic lighting

It's been a week since NASA locked four people inside a mock Mars habitat for the next year and we've just received our best glimpse yet at what life inside the simulated space base is like.

Located at NASA's Johnson Space Center, in Houston, Texas, the 3D-printed mock-Martian base, known as Mars Dune Alpha, is the home of the agency's first-ever Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) mission for crewmembers Kelly Haston, Ross Rockwell, Nathan Jones and Anca Selariu for the next year.

This is the first of three CHAPEA missions NASA is using to investigate how to best design and plan for future missions to Mars. The four-person crew will live and work inside the habitat while coordinating with mission control operators to conduct activities similar to those expected of a real astronaut crew, actually on Mars, including the 22-minute communication delay that exists between Earth and the red planet.

Mars Habitat Tour 📹 CHAPEA, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, is @NASA's first one-year ground-based mission that will simulate living on @NASAMars. The crew will live and work in this 3D-printed, 1,700-square-foot habitat.MORE: https://t.co/aA6dSIRWLG pic.twitter.com/fgiznfV0uUApril 22, 2023

While the CHAPEA-1 quartet perform their duties, NASA researchers will be keeping their eyes on the crew themselves. How they interact with their habitat, and with each other, over the course of their year-long stay will provide crucial data that can inform everything from furniture layout and meal planning, to crew assignments and equipment upkeep.

For the CHAPEA-1 crew, Mars Dune Alpha offers four separate sleeping quarters, with a 1,700 square-foot total interior. A video posted to a NASA Twitter account earlier this year gives a quick tour of the habitat and its adjoining 1,200-square-foot enclosure used for simulated EVAs (extra-vehicular activities) the crew will take to "explore" the Martian surface.

A white door with the red triangular CHAPEA mission logo on its center. The doorway and structure walls are made of stacked, 3D printed red clay colored layers.

The walk through Mars Dune Alpha reveals the row of crew quarters in a hallway across from a lavatory and shower area. That hall turns at its end to an area setup for small-scale produce production, which sits adjacent to an open kitchen and recreation area with a table lounge furniture.

A doorway across the communal space leads to work area with a desk and shelving for equipment. Rooms on either side house fitness and laundry machinery, and robotics control stations and a 3D printer. Another doorway in the open work area features a small medical bay, which sits across from the habitat's primary airlock.

A floor plan for the analog Mars habitat

Simulated Martian soil and the backdrop of red, rocky cliffs line the structure’s walls to offer the CHAPEA-1 crew as full immersion as possible while they perform EVAs and other mission research. They will use this area for their only egresses from Mars Dune Alpha until their "return" to Earth on July 7, 2024.

Until then, the Martian sandbox on the other side of the habitat's airlock will be the analog astronauts’ only chance for a change of scenery.