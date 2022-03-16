Tour a Modern Lake Tahoe Home That Lets the Outdoors In

Photo: Douglas Friedman

Designed by Faulkner Architects, the 3,587-square-foot home was created with an eye toward privacy. Even though there are houses surrounding the property, the Trollope family feels as if they have the woods to themselves. That’s due in large part to the ingenious design of an all-glass inner courtyard. “I have a routine where in the morning I like going outside to the courtyard to have a cup of coffee, and if it’s cold I’ll make a fire to stay warm,” Trollope says. “And because of the design, you really feel like you’re alone in nature. When you look up, all you see are the towering trees and the ski slopes. There are neighbors around us, but you’d never know it.”