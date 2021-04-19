Tour a Modern San Diego Home That Was Completely Constructed and Decorated During the Pandemic

Troy J. McMullen
Perched on a rugged terrace along the San Diego coast, the affluent beach community of Encinitas is dotted with craftsman- and ranch-style homes that help give the municipality its authentic, laid back surfer vibe. So when architect Soheil Nakhshab, whose work often employs a minimalist, midcentury aesthetic, was commissioned to design and build a home there last year, he aimed to create a modern dwelling that would gracefully interact with the more traditional neighboring properties.

Adding to the project’s allure: he was also allowed to plan and construct the home without any input from the client. “I had the good fortune to have free rein on the entire process,” says Nakhshab, founder of Nakhshab Development and Design in San Diego who brought in Michael Hilal from the Bay Area and Julie Crosby from San Diego to work together on the interiors. “I was simply told to design and build as you see fit and give me the keys when you're done.”

A navy blue velvet sectional sofa, accented with a throw by Acne Studios and pillows by Raf Simons for Kvadrat, anchors the family room. A burl wood top coffee table from Therien & Co. sports a bronze-and-plexiglass base. Tall, carved pottery lamps adorn the console. A Pierre Paulin Archi chair sits next to a black Matter Made stool.

The results, a sleek and unobtrusive residence with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, went well beyond simply pleasing the client. Settled on a hillside among the owner’s horse stables, the cantilevered stone-and-steel structure is being hailed by locals as an architectural gem. The most impressive part? The entire project was complete in just 11 months, all amid the pandemic, by relying on local resources to help reduce timelines.

“The idea of being dependent on out of state or overseas manufacturing is detrimental in many ways because it makes a project like this more costly. [A]nd, [it] creates a negative carbon footprint,” says Nakhshab. “Using local resources not only benefited our client’s timeline and overall costs but also helped the economic growth of our micro-economy.”

Two low, cream-colored sofas anchor the living area, surrounding a vintage gold mirror-based cocktail table with a rosewood top and two midcentury Italian chairs. A custom ottoman topped with Hermès fabric for Dedar and a tree trunk-shaped floor lamp by West Hollywood designer Robert Kuo accent a room that includes a floating fireplace and a custom silk-cashmere rug.

That same local-first mentality extended to the interiors when the pandemic limited what could realistically be delivered from out of state. “We found great pieces from small businesses all across California,” says Hilal, who conjured a midcentury modern aesthetic with a mix of vintage, custom-built, and Italian furnishings. “I traveled to pockets of California that I haven’t spent much time in and sourced more vintage and antiques locally.”

In the dining area, ten vintage rosewood chairs scored at MidcenturyLA surround a large, oval Carrara marble dining table with a hand-carved base from Taller Nacional in Mexico City. A tree trunk-shaped floor lamp by West Hollywood decorative designer Robert Kuo makes a statement in the living area. All of the custom furniture—like an ottoman topped with Hermès fabric for Dedar—was fabricated locally. A vintage bench in the primary bedroom was sourced nearby and recovered by an upholsterer in the Bay Area.

One mature olive tree emerges from the courtyard which boasts limestone walkways and custom steel railings that lead to sliding entry doors.
A navy blue velvet sectional sofa, accented with a throw by Acne Studios and pillows by Raf Simons for Kvadrat, anchors the family room. A burl wood top coffee table from Therien & Co. sports a bronze-and-plexiglass base. Tall, carved pottery lamps adorn the console. A Pierre Paulin Archi chair sits next to a black Matter Made stool.
European oak floors line the home’s interiors. In the dining area, ten vintage rosewood chairs from MidcenturyLA surround an oval Carrara marble dining table with a hand-carved base from Taller Nacional in Mexico City. A Scandinavian pleated pendant lamp hangs above. The 17-foot-long walnut credenza, which divides the living area from the dining area, was custom made.
Glass doors open from the living and dining rooms onto the covered deck, which means that all spaces are connected to the outdoors. Linear shower drains with tile inlay allow water to flow beneath the floor to minimize awkward slopes and visual interruptions. Inside, lighting controls are recessed into the side of the credenza due to limited wall space in the room.
Two low, cream-colored sofas anchor the living area, surrounding a vintage gold mirror-based cocktail table with a rosewood top and two midcentury Italian chairs. A custom ottoman topped with Hermès fabric for Dedar and a tree trunk-shaped floor lamp by West Hollywood designer Robert Kuo accent a room that includes a floating fireplace and a custom silk-cashmere rug.
The kitchen is outfitted with Breccia Capraia honed marble tops and cabinets painted in Farrow & Ball’s Railings. Within the backsplash, flush outlets are hand-painted to match the marble. Custom light fixtures by Allied Maker were created specifically for the island.
An artwork by Nicole Strickland Botto hangs above a custom bed frame wrapped in a Perennials white linen. A vintage, Charlotte Perriand–inspired daybed is covered in a Serena Dugan’s Fenn fabric. Design Frères burl wood nightstands and Lawson-Fenning Topanga table lamps flank the bed.
A Mediterranean-inspired flagstone wall unifies indoor and outdoor in the main bathroom. Past a floor-to-ceiling glass wall and All Weather sliding doors, a soaking tub occupies the private courtyard.
Floor-to-ceiling aluminum fins on the deck provide privacy while still allowing sweeping views from the interior. A floating upper-level structure creates a covered outdoor living space that connects to the yard.
The 3,800-square foot residence sits on a sloped corner of the 3.7-acre property with structural steel columns that float the main living area. Nestled among the owner’s horse stables, the cantilevered stone-and-steel structure includes expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.

The team used architectural detailing to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. In the open concept floor plan, kitchen, living, and dining areas are clad in wide plank European oak flooring. A suspended fireplace with a midcentury aesthetic hangs in the living area. Outside, a concrete breeze block partition, with a striking graphic pattern, works as a design element while providing partial privacy and shade from the summer sun, a hallmark of the project’s emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. “The home’s design considers how people actually live,” says Hilal. “So we wanted the interiors to feel rather inviting.”

