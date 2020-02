Tour This Quintessential Beach Retreat in Amagansett Dunes

“Sunlight bounces off the dunes at dawn and dusk, and radiates through the house beautifully,” says NYC-based investor Kearnon O’Molony of his home in Amagansett, NY, which was originally built by Andrew Geller in 1968. The structure features a cantilevered roofline and inverted windows that are angled 45 degrees to mitigate heat gain.