Paradelo Burgess Design Studio and Job Lopez, Exterior

"Everyone had their own challenges with the show house," Paradelo Burgess principal designer Andres Paradelo tells AD PRO. "Ours were large trees." Indeed, as part of their landscape plan, Paradelo's team uprooted several palms from the back yard and relocated them to the back of the yard (more on that later) and to the front of the lot to better frame the house.