Tour a Sky-High New York City Apartment That’s Modern Yet Cozy

Ariel Foxman
·7 min read

“This will not be like any typical New York City project,” interior designer Noha Hassan thought to herself when she first arrived at her clients’ 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bathroom duplex on the 63rd and 64th floor of a very high-rise building in the Financial District. “It’s truly a house in the sky, with unobstructed views all around.”

The owners, who had never before met Hassan, had fallen in love with her work and reached out through her website. “My portfolio resonated with them,” says Hassan of her clients, who have three kids. “They wanted something modern yet cozy.”

The large living room has an intimate fireplace seating nook. A 24-karat gold-plated LED light sculpture by Carrie Livingston doubles as art that brightens the area. Raphael Mazzucco&#x002019;s painting Piano Girl hangs over the mantel. &#x00201c;This one really resonated,&#x00201d; says Hassan. &#x00201c;The client was making a joke that this is almost like his wife is playing the piano for him because she&#x002019;s also a brunette.&#x00201d;
The large living room has an intimate fireplace seating nook. A 24-karat gold-plated LED light sculpture by Carrie Livingston doubles as art that brightens the area. Raphael Mazzucco’s painting Piano Girl hangs over the mantel. “This one really resonated,” says Hassan. “The client was making a joke that this is almost like his wife is playing the piano for him because she’s also a brunette.”

While the top floor is dedicated entirely to the couple’s suite—complete with one enormous bedroom, two closets, two bathrooms, a sauna, and a steam room—the children each have a spectacular room of his or her own. “We wanted the rooms to be something the children could grow into,” says Hassan, who eschewed conventional kid colors and furnishings for a sophisticated, optimistic palette and design pieces built to last. “I like my rooms to feel a little timeless,” says Hassan.

“The couple also liked that I always like to do something a bit unexpected in my work,” she adds. That made Hassan the perfect match for this curveball of a home. Literally. “Nothing is straight there. Very few rooms have straight walls, but that’s what makes it interesting. I love a challenge.”

Hassan painted this media room Benjamin Moore&#x002019;s Kendall Charcoal as a complement to wraparound skyline views. A signature of Hassan&#x002019;s work&#x002014;statement lighting&#x002014;is represented here by Henge&#x002019;s brushed brass horizontal light rings. The organic-shaped couch is the Freeman Sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti.
Hassan painted this media room Benjamin Moore’s Kendall Charcoal as a complement to wraparound skyline views. A signature of Hassan’s work—statement lighting—is represented here by Henge’s brushed brass horizontal light rings. The organic-shaped couch is the Freeman Sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti.
See the video.

Her approach? “I'm a modernist, and I'm a minimalist,” notes Hassan, who sought out clean lines juxtaposed with eye-catching standouts. Born in Egypt, the designer has lived in Saudia Arabia, Luxembourg, Brussels, and London before dropping anchor in New York. Her global influence can be found in her careful attention to mixing cutting-edge materials with remarkable textured and patterned fabrics. “I selected everything from scratch,” she notes. One particularly striking detail was her involvement with the Miniio dollhouse and furnishings included in the couple’s daughter’s room.

Despite all the attention she paid to interior finishes, the home’s unique setting inspired Hassan to have things pared back. “We had to keep the exterior views as part of the interior story,” she says. “You can’t go crazy-overboard with the design.” Nothing could compete with the wraparound skylines—except perhaps the saltwater aquarium installed along one of the homeowners’ immense dining room walls. “The husband insisted,” says Hassan. “And now, even though the project is finished, I still like to visit and come see how the fish are doing.”

Hassan worked to create a series of playing, sitting, and storage areas in one very large room. Says the designer, &#x00201c;The playroom still had to feel sophisticated because you can see it from all angles&#x002014;from the media room, the living room, the gallery entrance.&#x00201d; Highlights include a pure white piano by Sauter, a trio of Elodie Blanchard&#x002019;s felt-scrap forest sculptures (named Claude, Eva, and Catherine), and Puffo stools by Gufram.
Hassan worked to create a series of playing, sitting, and storage areas in one very large room. Says the designer, “The playroom still had to feel sophisticated because you can see it from all angles—from the media room, the living room, the gallery entrance.” Highlights include a pure white piano by Sauter, a trio of Elodie Blanchard’s felt-scrap forest sculptures (named Claude, Eva, and Catherine), and Puffo stools by Gufram.

Tour a Sky-High New York City Apartment That’s Modern Yet Cozy

Hassan used a long custom carpet by Kyle Bunting and a custom walnut swing by Gulla Jonsdottir to draw the eye of guests who are first coming into the home. A custom Betty Mirror is from Desiron.
Hassan used a long custom carpet by Kyle Bunting and a custom walnut swing by Gulla Jonsdottir to draw the eye of guests who are first coming into the home. A custom Betty Mirror is from Desiron.
How do you tame an oversized room with 17-foot ceilings and enormous curved windows? You build magnificently gigantic couches that shape-shift. Hassan installed these two curved sofas from Legacy Manufacturing. Fun fact: The long pillow can be moved and reoriented so guests can choose to sit facing inward or out. The Stine side tables are by Caste Design and the cedar-wood bench is by Riva 1920.
How do you tame an oversized room with 17-foot ceilings and enormous curved windows? You build magnificently gigantic couches that shape-shift. Hassan installed these two curved sofas from Legacy Manufacturing. Fun fact: The long pillow can be moved and reoriented so guests can choose to sit facing inward or out. The Stine side tables are by Caste Design and the cedar-wood bench is by Riva 1920.
The large living room has an intimate fireplace seating nook. A 24-karat gold-plated LED light sculpture by Carrie Livingston doubles as art that brightens the area. Raphael Mazzucco&#x002019;s painting Piano Girl hangs over the mantel. &#x00201c;This one really resonated,&#x00201d; says Hassan. &#x00201c;The client was making a joke that this is almost like his wife is playing the piano for him because she&#x002019;s also a brunette.&#x00201d;
The large living room has an intimate fireplace seating nook. A 24-karat gold-plated LED light sculpture by Carrie Livingston doubles as art that brightens the area. Raphael Mazzucco’s painting Piano Girl hangs over the mantel. “This one really resonated,” says Hassan. “The client was making a joke that this is almost like his wife is playing the piano for him because she’s also a brunette.”
&#x00201c;When I visit the clients now, I just have to stop into the dining room and admire it,&#x00201d; Hassan says of the dreamy wall-length saltwater aquarium conceived of and installed at the request of the dad of the family. Another client must? A very large dining room table to entertain family and friends. Hassan worked around the building&#x002019;s small and unforgiving freight elevator by commissioning a duo of nesting tables from Van Rossum, a Netherlands-based designer. The watercolor on the far wall&#x002014;The Restless European Sleep&#x002014;is by Danish artist Ole Aakj&#xe6;r.
“When I visit the clients now, I just have to stop into the dining room and admire it,” Hassan says of the dreamy wall-length saltwater aquarium conceived of and installed at the request of the dad of the family. Another client must? A very large dining room table to entertain family and friends. Hassan worked around the building’s small and unforgiving freight elevator by commissioning a duo of nesting tables from Van Rossum, a Netherlands-based designer. The watercolor on the far wall—The Restless European Sleep—is by Danish artist Ole Aakjær.
The table area is where the family has most meals. &#x00201c;They love how intimate it is,&#x00201d; says Hassan. &#x00201c;We mixed a banquette with chairs to make it cozy, and to follow the lines of the curved windows.&#x00201d; A moon pendant chandelier by Alison Berger further helps to define that dining space. The Showtime chairs are by Jaime Hayon for BD Barcelona, and the Flow bar stools are by MDF Italia.
The table area is where the family has most meals. “They love how intimate it is,” says Hassan. “We mixed a banquette with chairs to make it cozy, and to follow the lines of the curved windows.” A moon pendant chandelier by Alison Berger further helps to define that dining space. The Showtime chairs are by Jaime Hayon for BD Barcelona, and the Flow bar stools are by MDF Italia.
Hassan painted this media room Benjamin Moore&#x002019;s Kendall Charcoal as a complement to wraparound skyline views. A signature of Hassan&#x002019;s work&#x002014;statement lighting&#x002014;is represented here by Henge&#x002019;s brushed brass horizontal light rings. The organic-shaped couch is the Freeman Sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti.
Hassan painted this media room Benjamin Moore’s Kendall Charcoal as a complement to wraparound skyline views. A signature of Hassan’s work—statement lighting—is represented here by Henge’s brushed brass horizontal light rings. The organic-shaped couch is the Freeman Sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti.
The library connects to a media room where the family gathers to watch movies and hang out. Still, it&#x002019;s the views that excite them the most, so Hassan placed their TV to the left of the window, able to pivot into action only when necessary. Another focal point is the 3D artwork by David Ellis. Named Bird Pyramid, the piece is made of wood, resin, and vintage album covers. The Sake couch is by Piero Lissoni for B&amp;B Italia and the marble-top coffee table is by Chrisophe Delcourt for Minotti.
The library connects to a media room where the family gathers to watch movies and hang out. Still, it’s the views that excite them the most, so Hassan placed their TV to the left of the window, able to pivot into action only when necessary. Another focal point is the 3D artwork by David Ellis. Named Bird Pyramid, the piece is made of wood, resin, and vintage album covers. The Sake couch is by Piero Lissoni for B&B Italia and the marble-top coffee table is by Chrisophe Delcourt for Minotti.
Hassan worked to create a series of playing, sitting, and storage areas in one very large room. Says the designer, &#x00201c;The playroom still had to feel sophisticated because you can see it from all angles&#x002014;from the media room, the living room, the gallery entrance.&#x00201d; Highlights include a pure white piano by Sauter, a trio of Elodie Blanchard&#x002019;s felt-scrap forest sculptures (named Claude, Eva, and Catherine), and Puffo stools by Gufram.
Hassan worked to create a series of playing, sitting, and storage areas in one very large room. Says the designer, “The playroom still had to feel sophisticated because you can see it from all angles—from the media room, the living room, the gallery entrance.” Highlights include a pure white piano by Sauter, a trio of Elodie Blanchard’s felt-scrap forest sculptures (named Claude, Eva, and Catherine), and Puffo stools by Gufram.
&#x00201c;I wanted the kids&#x002019; rooms to be playful,&#x00201d; says Hassan, &#x00201c;but also the kind of rooms children can grow into.&#x00201d; The Nook bed is by Blu Dot and the Pumpkin loveseat is by Ligne Roset. Donald Baechler&#x002019;s painting One for Sadie is literal eye candy on a wall covered in Juju&#x002019;s Sisters of the Sun wallpaper. Adds Hassan, &#x00201c;It&#x002019;s a square room, but I thought it would be more dreamy to do a round rug [by Little P].&#x00201d;
“I wanted the kids’ rooms to be playful,” says Hassan, “but also the kind of rooms children can grow into.” The Nook bed is by Blu Dot and the Pumpkin loveseat is by Ligne Roset. Donald Baechler’s painting One for Sadie is literal eye candy on a wall covered in Juju’s Sisters of the Sun wallpaper. Adds Hassan, “It’s a square room, but I thought it would be more dreamy to do a round rug [by Little P].”
&#x00201c;This child seriously has one of the best views in the entire apartment,&#x00201d; says Hassan. &#x00201c;His bedroom may not be as big as the other two kids&#x002019; rooms, but I mean, look at [One World Trade Center].&#x00201d; The Gorillion wallpaper is by David Weeks for Flavor Paper. &#x00201c;I was really excited that the clients were open to unusual pieces,&#x00201d; says Hassan of the funky ombr&#xe9; Gemma chair by Daniel Libeskind for Moroso.
“This child seriously has one of the best views in the entire apartment,” says Hassan. “His bedroom may not be as big as the other two kids’ rooms, but I mean, look at [One World Trade Center].” The Gorillion wallpaper is by David Weeks for Flavor Paper. “I was really excited that the clients were open to unusual pieces,” says Hassan of the funky ombré Gemma chair by Daniel Libeskind for Moroso.
&#x00201c;I wanted you to feel like you were walking into Zen,&#x00201d; says Hassan of the oversized bedroom suite, which occupies the whole top floor of the apartment. &#x00201c;The injection of color is meant to be inviting and relaxing as well, because everything else is monochromatic.&#x00201d; The welcoming poppy-colored sofa and ottoman is by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia. Wallpaper is Against the Grain from Phillip Jeffries. Bed and nightstands are by Antonio Citterio for Maxalto. Lindsey Adelman&#x002019;s terrarium globes offer overhead light for a desk and chair.
“I wanted you to feel like you were walking into Zen,” says Hassan of the oversized bedroom suite, which occupies the whole top floor of the apartment. “The injection of color is meant to be inviting and relaxing as well, because everything else is monochromatic.” The welcoming poppy-colored sofa and ottoman is by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia. Wallpaper is Against the Grain from Phillip Jeffries. Bed and nightstands are by Antonio Citterio for Maxalto. Lindsey Adelman’s terrarium globes offer overhead light for a desk and chair.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories