Tour Steve Gold’s Sun-Drenched SoHo Loft

David Nash
·6 min read

After touring a potential client’s penthouse loft in SoHo to discuss bringing it on the market in late 2019, Steve Gold, celebrity real estate agent and star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, eventually cut to the chase. “As I left, I ended up saying, ‘I’m happy to sell it for you, but I’ll also buy it from you,’” he recalls.

The would-be client, as it turned out, was New York City gallerist Sean Kelly, who’d lived in the top-floor property for over two decades. “My girlfriend, Luiza, and I were pregnant with our daughter, Rose, and I was living in a really cool development in Chelsea, but had been thinking about getting a bigger space,” says Gold. “I see a lot of places—all the time—and this had incredible bones and proportions, and I saw the potential.” As penthouse lofts stack up, this particular property, clocking in at around 3,400 square feet, has three exposures instead of the usual two, including a nearly 50-foot wall with south-facing windows overlooking the quaint cobblestones below.

“Sean was telling me about how he’d lived in the loft for 25 years and raised all his children here and had such wonderful memories—it just resonated with me at the time,” Gold continues. Built in 1920, the five-story cast-iron and brick building offers an idyllic mix of modern design sensibility and Old World charm, but it wasn’t until Gold began making significant interior changes that he saw the full possibilities of the space.

A Rift contemporary dining table by Andy Kerstens and vintage dining chairs settle nicely in the center of Steve Gold&#x002019;s expansive and bright entertaining space. Median Mono Pendants by Apparatus are tiered above.
A Rift contemporary dining table by Andy Kerstens and vintage dining chairs settle nicely in the center of Steve Gold’s expansive and bright entertaining space. Median Mono Pendants by Apparatus are tiered above.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home retains much of its original detailing, some of it hidden over the last century. “I had to remove three layers of subflooring in order to get down to the rafters and then level the floor—and the same thing for the ceiling,” explains Gold. “We found beams [in the ceiling] that I left exposed over the main living space, which really open up the room, and the existing cast-iron beams and older wooden ship beams both add to the character.”

Tour Steve Gold’s Sun-Drenched SoHo Loft

&#x00201c;This space is the perfect proportion,&#x00201d; Gold says of the open plan. &#x00201c;It&#x002019;s great for entertaining, but not too large&#x002014;and it&#x002019;s nice [that] when you&#x002019;re cooking you can still hang out with friends and family.&#x00201d; Below the heightened ceiling with exposed beams rests a sofa and chairs from Edition Modern&#x002019;s Re-Edition Collection of Jean Roy&#xe8;re, flanked by oxidized Ellipses side tables by Pia Chevalier. Next to J&#xe9;r&#xf4;me Pereira&#x002019;s Poulie sculpted floor light hangs a Subway Drawing by Keith Haring.
“This space is the perfect proportion,” Gold says of the open plan. “It’s great for entertaining, but not too large—and it’s nice [that] when you’re cooking you can still hang out with friends and family.” Below the heightened ceiling with exposed beams rests a sofa and chairs from Edition Modern’s Re-Edition Collection of Jean Royère, flanked by oxidized Ellipses side tables by Pia Chevalier. Next to Jérôme Pereira’s Poulie sculpted floor light hangs a Subway Drawing by Keith Haring.
A Rift contemporary dining table by Andy Kerstens and vintage dining chairs settle nicely in the center of the expansive and bright entertaining space. Median Mono Pendants by Apparatus are tiered above.
A Rift contemporary dining table by Andy Kerstens and vintage dining chairs settle nicely in the center of the expansive and bright entertaining space. Median Mono Pendants by Apparatus are tiered above.
One of Gold&#x002019;s favorite elements in the home is his limited-edition Burlesque column refrigerator by JennAir (discreetly tucked behind a cabinet). &#x00201c;It&#x002019;s just really, really cool.&#x00201d; The Paonazzo stone by ABC Stone was meticulously selected for the countertops and backsplash to ensure proper book-matching. Dark-mulled leather barstools by BDDW offer a casual hangout spot. All appliances are JennAir and the fittings are Kohler. Artwork by Cecily Brown adorns the shelving.
One of Gold’s favorite elements in the home is his limited-edition Burlesque column refrigerator by JennAir (discreetly tucked behind a cabinet). “It’s just really, really cool.” The Paonazzo stone by ABC Stone was meticulously selected for the countertops and backsplash to ensure proper book-matching. Dark-mulled leather barstools by BDDW offer a casual hangout spot. All appliances are JennAir and the fittings are Kohler. Artwork by Cecily Brown adorns the shelving.
&#x00201c;At first he thought about a TV room in this nook,&#x00201d; says designer Samuel Amoia. &#x00201c;But this space was incredibly special.&#x00201d; The curved walls of the entry space complement the generally linear flow of the home. The rustic one-beam bench by Piet Hein Eek sits below a Color &amp; Mirror circular champagne mirror. RH sconces light the cove and artwork by Matt Hansel. The freestanding chair is by BDDW.
“At first he thought about a TV room in this nook,” says designer Samuel Amoia. “But this space was incredibly special.” The curved walls of the entry space complement the generally linear flow of the home. The rustic one-beam bench by Piet Hein Eek sits below a Color & Mirror circular champagne mirror. RH sconces light the cove and artwork by Matt Hansel. The freestanding chair is by BDDW.
With its cool palette and generous light, the primary bedroom is a relaxing retreat for the couple. In the corner are comfy matching chairs from CB2, perfect for a break from parenting. At the foot of the bed&#x002014;also from CB2 and made up with Frette linens&#x002014;is a favorite vintage bench.
With its cool palette and generous light, the primary bedroom is a relaxing retreat for the couple. In the corner are comfy matching chairs from CB2, perfect for a break from parenting. At the foot of the bed—also from CB2 and made up with Frette linens—is a favorite vintage bench.
Another peek inside the bedroom.
Another peek inside the bedroom.
&#x00201c;We&#x002019;ve got a lot of Roman and Moorish architectural details in a big project we&#x002019;re working on,&#x00201d; says Amoia. &#x00201c;Steve wanted to incorporate some arches and curves in the shower to soften things without getting too crazy.&#x00201d; The Invisible Grey stone is from ABC Stone, and the Kensho round vessel sinks and Purist brushed bronze fittings are by Kohler.
“We’ve got a lot of Roman and Moorish architectural details in a big project we’re working on,” says Amoia. “Steve wanted to incorporate some arches and curves in the shower to soften things without getting too crazy.” The Invisible Grey stone is from ABC Stone, and the Kensho round vessel sinks and Purist brushed bronze fittings are by Kohler.
The freestanding Birthday Bath claw-foot tub from Kohler occupies another corner of the bathroom.
The freestanding Birthday Bath claw-foot tub from Kohler occupies another corner of the bathroom.
With lots of light and plenty of space for their daughter Rose to grow into, this bedroom offers plenty of naptime calm. Stuffed animals by Loro Piana keep her company, while J.M. Szymanski&#x002019;s Side Table No. 1, lighting by Flos, and two vintage stools supply a minimal and neat vibe.
With lots of light and plenty of space for their daughter Rose to grow into, this bedroom offers plenty of naptime calm. Stuffed animals by Loro Piana keep her company, while J.M. Szymanski’s Side Table No. 1, lighting by Flos, and two vintage stools supply a minimal and neat vibe.
Just off Gold&#x002019;s daughter&#x002019;s bedroom is this full bath with a skylight centered on the shower. All the fittings are by Kohler.
Just off Gold’s daughter’s bedroom is this full bath with a skylight centered on the shower. All the fittings are by Kohler.
&#x00201c;Since we don&#x002019;t need three bedrooms, we use the spare as Rose&#x002019;s playroom, and I also had the hope it would keep the living space looking clean&#x002014;which works more in theory than in practice!&#x00201d; Gold chose a custom limewash in &#x00201c;rose-y pink&#x00201d; by Benjamin Lai for the walls.
“Since we don’t need three bedrooms, we use the spare as Rose’s playroom, and I also had the hope it would keep the living space looking clean—which works more in theory than in practice!” Gold chose a custom limewash in “rose-y pink” by Benjamin Lai for the walls.
The compact but welcoming foyer includes a credenza by BDDW and artwork by Damien Hirst and Slim Aarons.
The compact but welcoming foyer includes a credenza by BDDW and artwork by Damien Hirst and Slim Aarons.
Designer Samuel Amoia.

Elle Decor Modern Life Concept House Opening Night Event In Miami Beach

Designer Samuel Amoia.
Photo: John Parra/Getty Images

Enlisting the help of his longtime friend and frequent collaborator, interior designer Samuel Amoia, the pair completely transformed the energy and flow of the expansive, well-lit space. “Steve has a very modernist aesthetic,” explains Amoia. “He wanted that to translate into the space without sacrificing all the great things about having a [SoHo] loft—high ceilings, exposed beams, and incredible windows.” Describing the labor-intensive renovation as “understated in a good way,” the designer reflects on the resulting aesthetic: “Where some elements are refined and tailored, there are also a lot of raw moments that balance it out.”

With new wide HeartOak flooring by Dinesen, full-slab stone, and custom Venetian plasterwork by Benjamin Lai throughout, Gold has outfitted his young family’s home with an incredible mix of materials, furnishings, and artwork for a comfortable, bespoke feel. “I have to say, when I come home at the end of every day, what I’ve created has exceeded my expectations.”

With its cool palette and generous light, the primary bedroom is a relaxing retreat for the couple. In the corner are comfy matching chairs from CB2, perfect for a break from parenting. At the foot of the bed&#x002014;also from CB2 and made up with Frette linens&#x002014;is a favorite vintage bench.
With its cool palette and generous light, the primary bedroom is a relaxing retreat for the couple. In the corner are comfy matching chairs from CB2, perfect for a break from parenting. At the foot of the bed—also from CB2 and made up with Frette linens—is a favorite vintage bench.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories