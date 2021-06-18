Tour a Tel Aviv Home Where Bauhaus Architecture Meets London Antiques

Elianna Bar-El
On a tree-lined street, with the smells of freshly baked pita and sizzling skewers wafting from Tel Aviv’s nearby Carmel Market, Ruti Broudo and her partner, Guy Pollak, have made a home for themselves. Stand-alone houses in Tel Aviv—a city rife with towering apartment blocks and constant construction—are rare, which is why the Broudo/Pollak home feels so fortuitous.

Inhabiting a former yeshiva (or Jewish religious school), the three-story, open-plan home is set in a bright white Bauhaus building whose stark balconies give it the appearance of a grand deconstructed vase—a vessel for vines and hanging plants.

Broudo and her ex-husband Mati Broudo, the founders of now iconic Tel Aviv hotels, bakeries, delis, and restaurants such as Brasserie M&R and the Hotel Montefiore—are widely credited with changing the face of Israel’s hospitality industry. Today, Broudo is at the forefront of the thriving business and her partner of 12 years, Guy Pollak, is the executive chef of all the restaurants.

The dining room, with its oak table handcrafted by a local carpenter and Hans Wegner Wishbone Chairs, is the focal point of the house. At the room&#x002019;s center are a series of three late-18th-century oil paintings by the German artist Hugo Walzer.
While food is a significant part of their day-to-day lives, Broudo’s greatest love is for art and design, and this home pays homage to both. Born in Netanya with a religious upbringing, Broudo’s father was a fledgling artist with a penchant for reproducing great portraits and landscapes. Broudo describes canvases thickly stacked along the floorboards of her home growing up, so many it became an obstacle course of sorts. She inherited hundreds of his paintings and framed her favorites, many now covering the two-tone wall of her downstairs bathroom. Broudo attributes her dad’s artistic influence as a singular impact on her life, paving the way for her own design interests.

At home, the couple took pains to establish the first floor as a space for hosting and entertaining—so much so that it often feels like an extension of their restaurants. “The main thing was always the kitchen,” Broudo says. And the kitchen certainly lives up to its importance. Inside, there is every variation of mortar and pestle, beautifully crafted dishes, teapots, and serving ware—much of it sourced from London flea markets. There are also ceramics from Japan and the Netherlands along with myriad antique pots and pans hand-selected and excitedly shipped back home from the couple’s various travels.

A look at the building&#x002019;s Bauhaus fa&#xe7;ade&#x002014;a bright splash of geometric white on an unassuming side street, a skip away from Tel Aviv&#x002019;s famed Carmel Market.
In the living space, the iron tables were crafted by a local artist and the wall above the sofa showcases a collection of paintings by 19th-century art students.
The dining room, with its oak table handcrafted by a local carpenter and Hans Wegner Wishbone Chairs, is the focal point of the house. At the room&#x002019;s center are a series of three late-18th-century oil paintings by the German artist Hugo Walzer.
Broudo perches in the dining room.
Every facet of the couple&#x002019;s kitchen was crafted by a local carpenter. The cabinets are painted in white oil and the chest of drawers is made of pure oak; a mix of custom-designed rods and chains suspend various pots and pans in the air, making for easy access.
The study has recently been turned into Pollak&#x002019;s leather studio, where he makes leather portfolio cases, folders, and bags. The work table is crafted from mahogany and includes drawers that contain all of his Signet working tools.
The couple pictured in Pollak&#x002019;s leather-working studio. Oak shelves and cabinets were crafted by a local carpenter.
In the guest bathroom on the ground floor, the walls are covered with Broudo&#x002019;s father&#x002019;s beloved oil paintings.
Broudo and Pollak use the space beneath and between the stairs to house their collection of dishes and servingware, found at antique markets all over England.
The main bedroom is an intimate studio nook on the second floor, with exposed concrete flooring, a hand-painted wooden library dressed in white oil paint, and a constantly revolving collection of design and cookbooks.
The entrance to the studio on the second floor of the house leads to a pair of lime green Chinese cabinets purchased at a local antique shop.
The lounge corner is outfitted with an Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, a church pew sourced from a local antique shop, and a smattering of Broudo&#x002019;s knitting projects. The painting is by local artist Erez Golan.
A vignette in the staircase leading to the third floor showcases a wooden curio, locally sourced from an antique shop and filled with a collection of silver-plated teapots. Above, a collection of paintings found in various European flea markets can be seen.
The couple&#x002019;s backyard is filled with ferns and shade plants; an homage to Broudoi&#x002019;s father&#x002019;s green thumb.
“We looked at the floor plan and divided the kitchen into two areas—the area for cooking along with an area for enjoying drinks and sweets and from there it was natural that sitting and dining would be separate,” Broudo explains. “Everything was based on how to build this home for entertaining—a massive Michelin-star quality brunch, gathering for an aperitif, where you sit after dinner.”

At work and home, Broudo and Pollak intuitively create spaces that maximize guest enjoyment and pleasure. And here, in their own house, they have set the stage for huge dinner parties surrounded by family, friends, and R2M colleagues. As Pollak explains, “We either make recipes we have prepared for years or we experiment with new ingredients and flavors and get everyone together to taste and try and enjoy,” Pollak says. A concept that sounds both comforting and divine in its simplicity.

The study has recently been turned into Pollak&#x002019;s leather studio, in which he has taken up making leather portfolio cases, folders, and bags. The work table is crafted from mahogany and includes drawers that contain all of his Signet working tools.
The couple&#x002019;s backyard is filled with ferns and shade plants; an homage to Broudoi&#x002019;s father&#x002019;s green thumb.
