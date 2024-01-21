Tour the top 10 highest-priced homes in Worcester County

With about 6,077 single-family home sales in 2023, Worcester County saw a 22% decline in sales when compared to the year before, when 7,809 single-family homes were sold, according to The Warren Group.

Despite that, the median price for a single-family home reached $430,000, up 6% from $406,000.

The downward trend in sales has been attributed to rising mortgage rates and shrinking property inventory.

Following are the top 10 highest-priced homes sold in 2023, according to information provided by The Warren Group. The 10 homes were sold for an average price of $2,020,475.

Only one Worcester home made the list. So did a farmstead with original construction dating back to pre-Revolutionary War times.

Southborough is not only the most expensive sale in the county but also has the most properties on the top 10 list. With 98 single-family home sales for the year, the town saw a median price of $917,500 across all sales for the year.

Here’s the complete list of the top 10 single-family homes sold in 2023 in Worcester County:

44 Sears Road, Southborough, $2,400,000

Dating to 1993, the property is a total of 7.2 acres off Sears Road, with a total mainstay of 10,580 square feet, according to the listing.

The two-floor house on the property has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Other features include an indoor pool, hot tub, gym nook, sauna room and tennis court.

There are four garage spaces and 12 total parking spaces.

When sold Sept. 5 to Lijun Liu and Katie Zhang, it became the most expensive home on the list for the year.

165 Littleton County Road in Harvard was sold this year for $2,300,000.

165 Littleton County Road, Harvard, $2,300,000

This property, often known as Whitney Farm, was built before the Declaration of Independence, in 1770.

The property spreads on 27.71 acres of land with a mainstay of 5,200 square feet that includes five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, according to the listing.

The homestead also features seven fireplaces.

The property has a 1,600-square-foot barn with four horse stalls.

Whitney Farm was sold June 16 to Matthew Robbins and Nisse V. Clark.

19 Coachman Ridge Road, Shrewsbury, $2,193,750

Built in 1997, the 10,000-square-foot home spreads out on a 1-acre lot in a neighborhood that sprouts off Route 140, a right turn away from Interstate 290 west.

Sold for $2,193,750, the property was closed Feb. 10 to listed buyers Mostafa Noury and Laurie M. Carbonneau.

The main residence of the property has five bathrooms and six bedrooms, including a first-floor suite and an in-law suite, according to the listing.

The property also has an outdoor space with a mantled fireplace and an outdoor kitchen. It sports 10 parking spaces, four of which are garage spaces.

5 Kenley Lane in Southborough recently sold for $2,140,000.

5 Kenley Lane, Southborough, $2,140,000

One of the newer homes on the list, this property was built in 2014 and is situated not far from Route 9.

The homestead totals about 6,500 square feet and features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a full bathroom in the basement, according to the listing.

The house boasts a large kitchen with an almost 10-foot-long kitchen island.

The property closed Sept. 25 to listed buyers Dhara Shah and Aditya Kashyap.

126 Oak Trail, Bolton, $1,950,000

Built in 2020, this 1.27-acre property features a two-floor, 7,714-square-foot residence.

Of the five bedrooms, two are suites, one on each floor, both with custom-tiled showers and bathtubs, according to the listing.

One of the six bathrooms is shared by two of the bedrooms on the second floor, while a third second-floor bedroom has its own bathroom. A half-bathroom is in the finished basement.

The property has three garage spaces. It closed April 24 for $1,950,000 to buyer Allison Dupuy.

97 Main St., Southborough, $1,950,000

This property was built in 2019 and got a new owner April 4, when it went for $1,950,000 to listed buyers Helen Lin and Brad F. Sherman.

This 1-acre property features a 5,524-square-foot residence with five bedrooms, all on the second floor, and six bathrooms, two of which are half-bathrooms, according to the listing.

A private office on the first floor is listed at more than 250 square feet of space and is described as “walnut-paneled.”

About 1,100 square feet of the property is reserved for recreational purposes, while the rear of the residence has a three-season sunroom overlooking the backyard.

9 Quick Farm Road, Westborough, $1,855,000

This 1.96-acre property is in a neighborhood off West Main Street, just south of where Interstate 90 passes by.

The two-floor residence, with 6,392 square feet, was built in 2010 and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, one of which is a half-bathroom, according to the listing.

The basement is finished and includes a game room, a theater room, a full bath and access to a private backyard with a patio and a full outdoor kitchen, a pizza oven, a fireplace, and a pool and hot tub.

The property also has three garage parking spaces. It closed Jan. 9 for $1,855,000 to buyers John D. and Bethany L. Wood.

5 Lorenzo Drive, Southborough, $1,820,000

This property spreads out on three-quarters of an acre just a few turns away from Route 9 eastbound and is one of the newest homes on the top 10 sales list, built in 2022.

It is also one of the smaller homes, with a 3,972-square-foot mainstay that opens up into four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to the listing.

A 187-square-foot office with its own full bathroom is also found on the first floor.

The bedrooms are all on the second floor, including a suite with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom.

The property closed April 6 for $1,820,000 to listed buyers Daniel and Anna Hatch.

139 Stow Road, Harvard, $1,811,000

Built in 1994, the property was designed in the style of the 1920s, according to the listing.

The property spreads out on 14 acres of land with a 3,000-square-foot residence with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property also features a saltwater pool and hot tub.

A two-car garage sports a second floor with office space.

The property was sold Oct. 23 to listed buyers Campbell H. Mastin and Sage T. Orr.

2 Massachusetts Ave., Worcester, $1,785,000

The only property on this list that is located at the heart of the county was built in 1901 not far off Salisbury Street.

The main residence totals 5,711 square feet, which includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the listing.

The property also has a two-car garage.

It was sold Dec. 18 to listed buyer Martin A. Mazzella.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Top 10 highest-priced homes in Worcester County sold in 2023