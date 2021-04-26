Tour the Traditional 1920s Oakland Home of One Modernist Designer

“I have a very modern taste,” says Susie Novak, founder of Susie Novak Interiors. “I’ve always loved the charm of old houses but was not particularly interested in traditional design.” That meant purchasing a 1920s home was a challenge for the interior designer, who now lives in her remodeled abode with her husband, Matt, a real estate private equity professional, and their two daughters. The convenient and charming location, however, convinced her to take the plunge.

“In Oakland, the Trestle Glen neighborhood is a special mix of urban and suburban,” Novak says. “It is close to downtown restaurants, the freeway to San Francisco, and the hills for hikes.”

The 3,000-square-foot, two-story property needed significant work to make it functional for a contemporary lifestyle. Among the biggest changes: The foundation needed to be fixed, which involved lifting the house. The kitchen was also opened up by taking out an adjacent bedroom, and the staircase was relocated and widened. Elsewhere, a 220-square-foot accessory dwelling unit, which was originally a garage, was transformed into a beautifully habitable space–home office. All of this, of course, took a significant amount of time.

Susie Novak in her living room.
Thomas Kuoh

“We purchased the home in 2011 and have been in various phases of remodel since then,” says Novak, who became her own most demanding client, and only recently completed the project. “I like working with people on their homes and being given style and budget parameters—it reins options in and you’re given a timeline. When you don’t have a set deadline, it can turn into a never-ending remodel, which can be fun, but is certainly expensive and exhausting.”

After living in a modern warehouse loft in West Oakland, the designer seized this opportunity to widen her horizons in renovating this new home. “It took me time to adapt my style,” she confesses. “But I’ve learned so much about traditional interiors and what is so warm, whimsical, and quirky about them.” One of Novak’s favorite elements is the windows in the front of the house. “We actually had to replace them, but we did so in a way where we preserved the look,” she says. “We ordered custom wood windows and used antique glass to get that old house feel.”

Serena &amp; Lily stools and a Wolf range are two notable highlights in the kitchen. The pendants are from RH and the vase is by Elsie Green.
In the dining room, the Sulking Room Pink paint by Farrow &amp; Ball marries nicely with Gubi chairs. Cory Hewitt Builds added the wainscoting, while the wallpaper is Cole &amp; Son. The window treatments are from The Shade Store.
Novak chose a Stark Carpet rug and a pouf from The Inside for her living room.
One daughter&#x002019;s bedroom was decorated with a Missoni rug from Stark Carpet and a Pottery Barn Kids dresser.
The primary bedroom is furnished with an Eames lounge chair, a Made Goods vanity desk, and a Palecek chair. An RH bed is paired with a CB2 throw and Parachute bedding. The carpet is from Loloi Rugs; the paint is Benjamin Moore Metropolitan.
Serena &amp; Lily pendants adorn the covered outdoor patio, which was furnished with a CB2 armless sofa, coffee table, and chair. The tile flooring is by Arto.
Outside the remodeled accessory dwelling unit, Sublime Original chairs with Sien + Co pillows stand out.
Inside the accessory dwelling unit, IKEA and Semihandmade cabinets were installed to optimize the space. A coffee table from Shop Super Simple, a Blu Dot chair, and kids&#x002019; seating cushions from Gathre can also be seen. Caesarstone countertops and a beam stained with Benjamin Moore Arborcoat help further soften the space.
The bathroom of the accessory dwelling unit includes a RH vanity with custom Caesarstone countertop, and the floor and wall are by Cl&#xe9; Tile. RH sconces are placed on each side of a round black leather mirror. The basket is by West Elm.
The accessory dwelling unit is now used as an office. The proceeds from the Dumais Made sconce are donated to Black Lives Matter and Color of Change.
In the dining room, Novak added wainscoting to bring even more visual interest to the home. But thanks to its bathroom and walk-in closet, the primary suite is a haven that Novak particularly enjoys. “If you have the space, it’s so important to create a large [primary room] within the home,” the interior designer says. “It’s like having your own little pied-à-terre—a sanctuary where you can escape the kids but also a place for them to use that is inviting.”

Different materials, such as stucco, plaster, and marble, were used throughout. Several blue elements, including tiles, paint colors, and carpets, reflect one of Novak’s own affinities. “I really wanted the home to feel collected, curated, eclectic, and personal,” she notes. The final result, which brims with character, traces its inspiration from the California coast to interiors of Great Britain and houses of the French countryside. “In many ways, this is my dream home,” Novak reflects. “But I look at interiors so much that it’s hard to pin down all my desires in one place.”

