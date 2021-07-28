I toured 3 apartments under $2,000 a month in Detroit to see how they compared to apartments in New York City, and I was shocked by how luxurious they were

Apartments in Detroit are more high-end. Frank Olito/ Insider

On a recent trip to Detroit, I toured three luxury apartment buildings in Downtown Detroit.

The one-bedroom apartments were less than $2,000, had high-end finishings, and offered fancy communal spaces.

These luxury apartments in Detroit made me want to leave my apartment in New York City behind.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

As a New York City resident with a limited budget, I can only dream of having a one-bedroom apartment in a desirable neighborhood.

Downtown Detroit. Frank Olito/ Insider

Currently, I live in a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate in an undesirable neighborhood and pay $1,300 per month for my half of the rent. Although I've long dreamed of living on my own in a one-bedroom apartment, that's not feasible in this city where most one-bedrooms cost well over $2,000 per month. In fact, on average, a one-bedroom apartment in New York in 2021 costs $2,927 per month, according to Apartment Guide.

I've visited Philadelphia and Chicago in the past and was shocked to find affordable apartments in those cities. Next, I wanted to see what I could afford in Detroit.

After searching Apartments.com and Zillow, I quickly noticed my one-bedroom dreams may be achievable in Detroit.

Listings in Detroit on Apartments.com. Apartments.com

I was shocked to see apartments were significantly cheaper in Detroit than in New York City. On average, a one-bedroom apartment in Detroit in 2021 costs $1,593 per month.

It's important to note, however, that the rents align with the cities' median incomes: In Detroit, the median income is $30,894 compared to $63,998 in New York City.

I decided to explore Downtown Detroit - the most desirable neighborhood in the city - and tour some of the available apartments. My first stop was The Press/321 building.

The Press/321. Frank Olito/ Insider

As part of Detroit's revitalization efforts, most of the buildings in the center of the city have been repurposed in recent years. All of the apartments I visited were in historic buildings.

The Press/321, for example, was the headquarters for The Detroit Free Press newspaper for over 70 years until it moved buildings in 1998. The structure was left empty until 2016, when redevelopers bought it and turned it into the luxury apartment building it is today.

Story continues

I toured a 571-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment that costs $1,560 per month.

The living room and kitchen space at The Press/321. Frank Olito/ Insider

The apartment had high-end finishings. The hardwood floors were beautifully designed, the kitchen had stainless-steel appliances, and the accent wall made the room feel even more elevated.

The bedroom was a modest space, but I could easily make it work.

The bedroom at The Press/321. Frank Olito/ Inisder

The bedroom could fit a queen-size bed, and it also had a large closet.

The bathroom was a testament to the luxurious quality of the apartment building.

The bathroom at The Press/321. Frank Olito/ Insider

To get a bathroom like this in New York City, I would have to spend well over $1,500 per month.

The luxurious amenities didn't stop inside the apartment. The building also had lounges and conference rooms.

The lounge at The Press/ 321. Frank Olito/ Insider

The only thing communal about my Brooklyn apartment is the shared garbage cans out front.

There's even a rooftop pool at The Press/321.

The pool at The Press/321. Frank Olito/ Insider

As a New Yorker who loves pools, I drooled at the sight of this rooftop.

The second place I toured was also downtown and called The Scott.

The Scott. Frank Olito/ Insider

The Scott is an art deco building named after David Scott, a flour pioneer in the region. The building itself was revitalized but maintained its art deco design.

A 598-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment at The Scott costs $1,790 per month.

The living room and kitchen in the Scott building. Frank Olito/ Insider

Again, I noticed the high-end finishings in the space, which included a giant island in the kitchen and hardwood floors.

Down the hall, the bedroom was a nice size and could fit a queen-size bed.

The bedroom in the Scott building. Frank Olito/ Insider

The room had double doors that opened into a large closet.

The bathroom was also high-end in this building.

The bathroom in the Scott building. Frank Olito/ Insider

The blue tile and gold accents really made this bathroom feel luxurious.

The Scott also had expertly designed communal areas.

The communal space in the Scott building. Frank Olito/ Insider

The communal area had public kitchens, conference rooms, and couches for all residents to use. The space wrapped around the entire building, offering 360-degree views of the city. To get these views in New York City, I would have to pay closer to $3,000.

Plus, there was a large fitness center for residents to use.

The fitness center in the Scott building. Frank Olito/ Insider

In New York City, a fitness center of this size would definitely only be in the luxury apartment buildings where rents climb to $6,000.

For my last stop in Downtown Detroit, I toured the David Whitney building.

The David Whitney Building. Frank Olito/ Insider

The David Whitney is a historic site in Michigan and was built in 1915. By the '60s, it was a popular destination in Detroit, with retail spaces on the bottom floors and doctors' offices on the top.

Today, the building is split between a hotel and residences.

When I stepped inside, the lobby took my breath away.

The lobby of the David Whitney building. Frank Olito/ Insider

The lobby is an expansive, four-story atrium that lets in a ton of natural light. I imagined myself coming home every day and walking through a lobby like this; I would feel like a Rockefeller.

In the building, one-bedroom apartments range from $1,350 to $1,650 per month.

The living room and kitchen in the David Whitney. Frank Olito/ Insider

I was impressed with the side of the living room and kitchen, which included an island.

The bedroom was the largest I saw while in Detroit.

The bedroom at the David Whitney. Frank Olito/ Insider

To find a bedroom this size in New York City would be the equivalent of winning the lottery.

Although the David Whitney doesn't have that many communal amenities, it does have a small cafe.

The cafe at the David Whitney. Frank Olito/ Insider

Additionally, since the apartments share a building with a hotel, residents can also pay for housekeeping.

After touring three apartments in Detroit, it's clear New York City residents are getting the shorter end of the stick.

Another apartment building in Detroit. Frank Olito/ Insider

In New York City, luxury apartment buildings are reserved for the extremely wealthy. The upper class enjoys rooftop pools, private gyms, swanky lounges, and expansive views.

In Detroit, on the other hand, these high-end apartments with luxurious amenities are more accessible for people with lower budgets.

This divide opened my eyes to the fact that New York City may no longer be worth the price tag, and I just might leave my Brooklyn apartment behind.

Read the original article on Insider