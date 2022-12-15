I toured a private island in Miami known as 'Billionaire Bunker' due to its insane security measures — see inside

A rendering of 37 Indian Creek in Miami Beach, FL. Todd Michael Glaser/Dina Goldentayer

Miami's Indian Creek Village was ranked in 2021 as the most expensive neighborhood in the US.

The exclusive private island is home to celebrities including Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady.

I got a tour of the high-security enclave and saw why it's earned the nickname "Billionaire Bunker."

Despite only having a few dozen homes, Miami's Indian Creek Village is a separate municipality with its own mayor and local government.

Source: Florida State Government

In 1939, the Florida legislature incorporated Indian Creek under a now-defunct law that allowed 25 or more neighbors to form a town.

A man rows past Indian Creek homes. Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Florida State Government

Today, the man-made island is home to celebrities, including Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady.

Indian Creek is the most expensive city in the US, according to 2021 data from Zillow. In 2019, a 10-bedroom mansion sold for a record-breaking $50 million.

Todd Michael Glaser/Dina Goldentayer

Source: Zillow, Insider

To enter the island, your need to be a resident or have your name put on a verified visitor's list. At the gate, security scanned my Uber driver's license before letting us through.

Hannah Towey/Insider

The island's one entrance is heavily guarded, with the Indian Creek Village Police headquarters immediately to the left.

Hannah Towey/Insider

13 full-time police officers secure the island by land and sea.

Hannah Towey/Insider

I was also told there had been discussion of implementing a laser beam security system around the island's coast to prevent any water-bound intruders.

Hannah Towey/Insider

My Uber driver dropped me off on the other side of the bridge. While waiting for Dina Goldentayer, the realtor giving me the tour, a policeman stopped to ask who I was waiting for.

Hannah Towey/Insider

As I wandered around, the only other people I saw on the streets were construction workers. Several homes, including a mansion Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner purchased last year for $24 million, were under construction.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Source: New York Post

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who recently divorced, paid $17 million for a home they demolished in order to build an "eco-mansion," Page Six first reported.

Construction of the mansion appeared to remain underway, despite reports that the couple had paused the project. Hannah Towey/Insider

Source: Insider

A total of 41 property lots are wrapped around the Indian Creek Golf Club at the center of the 300-acre island, meaning every home has water views.

Todd Michael Glaser/Dina Goldentayer

After meeting up with Goldentayer, we drove around the eerily-quiet neighborhood.

Hannah Towey/Insider

The median listing price on Indian Creek is $21.2 million, according to Realtor.com.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Source: Realtor.com

37 Indian Creek Road, Goldentayer's listing, was put on the market for $59 million in May. Originally, the property's developer, Todd Michael Glaser, said he would accept offers in bitcoin.

Todd Michael Glaser/Dina Goldentayer

Source: Insider

The home is currently off-market, but will be re-listed once construction is complete, Goldentayer said. Following the collapse of FTX, they no longer plan to accept payment in cryptocurrency, she told Insider.

Todd Michael Glaser/Dina Goldentayer

One of the more surprising details I learned during the tour was that purchasing property in Indian Creek does not guarantee admittance into the neighborhood's ultra-exclusive golf club.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were told by local residents they "need not apply" to the club after buying their $30 million Indian Creek home, according to Page Six.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Source: Page Six

In the early 2000s, the country club was accused of discriminating against Black and Jewish residents, local outlets reported. The club denies the allegations.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Source: Orlando Sentinel (2000), Wall Street Journal

Beyond the club, not much else is on the island. Indian Creek Road is the neighborhood's single street — and it's a dead end.

Hannah Towey/Insider

"There's no action here," Goldentayer joked. "But you're 10 minutes from the action."

Hannah Towey/Insider

Most of the homes had private docks. But unlike other high-end Miami neighborhoods, there's no direct beach access.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Some residents own or rent additional properties on Miami's mainland, Goldentayer said, like Ivanka and Jared's $18.8 million rental condo in nearby Surfside.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Source: New York Post

Other notable residents on the island have included Wall Street tycoon Carl Icahn, supermodel Adriana Lima, and singer Julio Iglesias.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Source: Insider

Privacy was obviously top-of-mind for the billionaire residents. Some mansions were especially well-hidden from the street.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Combined with the over-the-top security measures, this "quintessential privacy" is what makes high-profile names so attracted to the community, according to Goldentayer. By the end of the tour, it was more than clear why the neighborhood is likened to a bunker.

Hannah Towey/Insider

