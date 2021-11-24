Touring An Abandoned Victorian Home Ready For Renovation

Today on AD we visit Goshen in Upstate New York to tour a Victorian home from 1892 with a ton of potential, but needing lots of work. Contractor Nick Schiffer from NS Builders goes room by room laying out the possibilities within the walls while acknowledging how daunting the road to this former gem’s restoration will be. When you see it’s listed at just under $300,000, though - and similar sized homes in the area fetch double that amount - this massive renovation becomes one seriously worth considering.