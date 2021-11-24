Touring "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor accused of joining Oath keepers in Capitol breach

Rebecca Falconer
A Broadway actor was charged Tuesday for allegedly joining the Oath Keepers in breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a Department of Justice statement.

Why it matters: The arrest of James Beeks, who's currently playing Judas in a traveling "Jesus Christ Superstar" production under the stage name James T. Justis and is also a Michael Jackson impersonator, adds "an odd twist in an sprawling case" against the far-right group, per Politico, which first reported the news.

By the numbers: Beeks 49, of Orlando, Florida is one of more than 675 people arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol riot, the Justice Department said.

Details: The DOJ alleges that Beeks was part of "a group of Oath Keeper members and affiliates" who marched in "stack" formation to breach the Capitol and that he was wearing a Michael Jackson "BAD" world tour jacket and a black helmet while "carrying what appeared to be a homemade black shield."

  • Prosecutors say that Beeks, described by Justice Department as "an affiliate of the Oath Keepers," was "part of a mob of people, including some who attacked law enforcement."

  • He was also allegedly among a group that "tried to push their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate chamber."

For the record: Beeks has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.

  • He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the DOJ said.

  • Beeks was released pending further court proceedings.

  • He was still listed as appearing on the U.S. tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber play early Wednesday.

