Touring One of the Best Classic Ford Collections I've Ever Seen

From Car and Driver

"One, five, four, two, six, three, seven, eight." I recited that sequence when I first met Albert "Buzz" Rose, owner of 48 Fords. "Firing order, small-block," he rightly answered. "Guess I gotta let you in. Bigger than crap." A lot of FoMoCo lore is, to Buzz, bigger than crap. Most of it.

Buzz is 65, has white hair, glasses, Popeye forearms, and one lower tooth that juts out like a fang. He talks faster than an auctioneer. So fast that he sometimes swallows the middle of sentences, leaving the listener to manufacture content. His conversational pace is a kind of numerical stream of consciousness, rattling off Ford VINs, option codes, and production numbers. Buzz has a prominent forehead. I think there's a lot up there.



Today, Buzz has been pricing parts: $3800 for wheel covers for his '71 Mustang Mach 1 Ram Air 429 and $4000 for a carb for his '71 Mustang Boss 351. He once entered 12 cars in a single car show-hired friends to drive-and they all got cited for going 72 mph in a 55-mph zone. The cop called them "the dirty dozen," distributed tickets, then asked for a group photo. The offenders all smiled and bunched dangerously against a guardrail.

Buzz's collection spans 71 years. Mostly Mustangs but also Fairlanes, Rancheros, T-Birds, Torinos, Cougars, and a lone Sunbeam Tiger. Every summer, he tries to drive them all, logging mechanical afflictions in a notebook. He has trouble finding decent fuel, so he just runs them "fat and stinky." Buzz's fingernails are black as toads in a tar pit. He caught me looking and said, "Anyone can work on a Chevy, but only a mechanic can work on a Ford." I think that's what he said. Hard to get Buzz to back up.

He won't allow me to reveal his location, in part because his cars are stored in a firetrap of a dirt-floored wood barn whose six-by-six posts are rotting and collapsing. On one wall are 100 or so hubcaps and 20 steering wheels. On another is a Boss 302 hood, an ancient Philco Ford clock radio, and maybe 35 dusty car-show trophies.

Buzz's collection is all over the map and barn. There's a '70-1/2 Falcon with a solid-lifter 429-cubic-inch V-8 that was a drag-racing experiment. In its own black trailer reposes a '76 Mustang Cobra II with 2000 miles that Buzz bought new for $5455. Nearby rests a '72 Maverick with a Boss 351 engine and a B&M ratchet shifter. On the Mav's rump is the cursive legend "Flogged in loving memory of Dave Rose," Buzz's brother. He also has a moving letter of condolence from William Clay Ford Jr. upon the death of his father. Oddly, Ford and Buzz's father had never met.