Tourism in CLE back on track
According to new data released by Destination Cleveland, the destination marketing and management organization for Cuyahoga County, the area saw a 12% increase in visitors compared to 2021.
Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than a half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly-listed rival, according to Prosus.
Disney its turning Gargoyles, its animated cult classic from the 90s, into a live-action TV series for its streaming service.
Developer community site Stack Overflow has laid off 28% of its staff, the Prosus-owned company announced Monday. In a blog post, Stack Overflow's CEO, Prashanth Chandrasekar indicated that the company is focusing on its path to profitability. While Stack Overflow is primarily a Q&A website for consumers it also has enterprise products like "Stack Overflow for Teams," which helps organizations maintain a company-wide knowledge base.
Songtradr spokesperson Lindsay Nahmiache has admitted to SFGate that only 58 of Bandcamp's 118 employees received an offer during the transition.
Jio Financial Services, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries-backed financial services firm, has started its lending and insurance businesses and plans to rapidly broaden its offerings as billionaire Mukesh Ambani expands the ever-so-wide tentacles of his oil-to-telecom empire. The market has been closely paying attention to Reliance's financial services ambitions for years. Jio Financial Services, which made public debut in August, said in its annual presentation that it has started to offer personal loan to salaried and self-employed individuals through its MyJio app and 300 stores across India.
With its latest smart glasses, Meta has managed to improve the core features, while making them more useful with new abilities like livestreaming and hands-free photo messaging.
May had a candid message for Fisher on his way out.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Saj Mack, a professional film and television makeup artist, shares her step-by-step routine for concealing dry and flaky skin. The post Professional film and television makeup artist explains how to stop makeup flaking from dry skin: ‘use a satin, skin-like finish’ appeared first on In The Know.
Green energy is important and necessary, but it's not helping defuse tensions in the cradle of fossil fuels.
A 1959 Austin A135 Princess DM4 long-wheelbase limousine, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Kia has started taking reservations for its EV9, the full-size SUV that has been positioned as the flagship for the company's EV portfolio. Reservations for the Kia EV9 are $750 and can be applied to the purchase price, according to the company. Kia taking reservations for an EV is a relatively new strategy for the automaker that began with the 2022 EV6 sedan.
On Sunday, Brown was arrested for allegedly not paying $31,000 in child support.
It is fitting that, in their transition to adulthood, the National Venture Capital Association's (NVCA) Model Legal Documents (the “Model Docs”) for venture capital financing transactions have not only undergone their most substantial revisions since inception, but also reflect the more relaxed vibe of someone who has just had their first tequila shot (see, e.g., the revisions to the IP reps and required disclosures in the Model Stock Purchase Agreement). The NVCA recently posted the 12th update to the Model Docs since they were first published in 2003. The Model Docs are both free and excellent.
Understanding the psychology behind good luck charms and bad omens.
Josh Jackson, who has played for the Suns, Grizzlies, Pistons, and Kings, has been accused of rape and orchestrating a robbery after a Super Bowl party in 2022.
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
Creative Force, providing an AI-powered content operations workflow for large e-commerce retailers and brands, secured $8.9 million in Series A funding, on a post-money valuation of $56 million, from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and Hearst Ventures. The Denmark-based company, founded in 2019, helps retailers and brands create content for marketing campaigns and online merchandising. Its platform enables production of the content at scale, increasing efficiency by up to 30% so that the company can focus on other things, Thomas Kragelund, co-founder and CEO of Creative Force, said in an email interview.
The watchdog issued legal notices to Google, TikTok, Twitch, Discord and X (which was known as Twitter back then) under the country's Online Safety Act in February. The notices asked these companies to provide answers to questions about tackling child sexual abuse material (CSAM). In a press release, eSafety said that X left some sections of responses "entirely blank" and others were incomplete or inaccurate.
In Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple is discussing options for a cheaper Vision Pro headset that include dropping the external display and using an iPhone chip. It may also have lower resolution displays inside.