Tourism in CLE back on track

It is fitting that, in their transition to adulthood, the National Venture Capital Association's (NVCA) Model Legal Documents (the “Model Docs”) for venture capital financing transactions have not only undergone their most substantial revisions since inception, but also reflect the more relaxed vibe of someone who has just had their first tequila shot (see, e.g., the revisions to the IP reps and required disclosures in the Model Stock Purchase Agreement). The NVCA recently posted the 12th update to the Model Docs since they were first published in 2003. The Model Docs are both free and excellent.