What Can We Make Of Tourism Holdings Limited’s (NZSE:THL) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Tourism Holdings Limited (NZSE:THL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tourism Holdings:

0.13 = NZ$65m ÷ (NZ$573m - NZ$75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Tourism Holdings has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Tourism Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Tourism Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 10% average in the Transportation industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Tourism Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Tourism Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NZSE:THL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Tourism Holdings.

How Tourism Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tourism Holdings has total assets of NZ$573m and current liabilities of NZ$75m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 13% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Tourism Holdings's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Tourism Holdings could be worth a closer look. There might be better investments than Tourism Holdings out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.