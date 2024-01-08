Tourism key in Somerset County's 2024 economic strategy

SOMERVILLE – Somerset County will continue preparing for its future while also celebrating its past, the county commissioners said at their annual reorganization meeting on Friday.

Attracting businesses and tourists to Somerset County will be among the major priorities in 2024, said Commissioner Shanel Robinson who was again elected Commission Director.

With the designation of Central Jersey as an official region of the state, Robinson said, Central Jersey "is on the map" and “we are better able to tell our story” to both attract tourists and convince businesses why they should locate in the county.

Robinson said a Somerset County destination, Hidden Spring Lavender Farm in Montgomery, is featured on the cover of the state's 2024 tourism guide which will be distributed nationally.

Promoting tourism is part of the county's economic strategy, Robinson said, citing steps the county has taken to support businesses, including improving educational and job training opportunities both at Raritan Valley Community College and Somerset Vocational-Technical Schools, which is undergoing an expansion.

The county is now "film ready" and hosted a tour for location scouts, she said, adding Freshpet is moving its corporate headquarters from Secaucus to a new office building in Bedminster.

"Somerset County is the quintessential New Jersey County," said Gov. Phil Murphy, who attended his seventh county reorganization meeting. "It is an extraordinary county."

Murphy issued the oath of office to Commissioners Paul Drake and Doug Singleterry who were reelected to three year-terms on the all-Democratic board.

"I don't think there is a finer lineup of county officials in the state," the governor said.

The county is also looking forward to 2026 and the celebration of the country's 250th anniversary and MetLife Stadium as a World Cup venue.

Commissioner Sara Sooy, who was elected deputy director, said a training camp for a World Cup team will be located in Somerset County and one hotel is already booked two years in advance.

Sooy also said the county has committed to improving Lord Stirling Park in Bernards, including revitalizing the stables.

Commissioner Melonie Marano said the county has a five-point plan to celebrate the 250th anniversary, including improvements at Washington Valley Park and the recently acquired Eagle's Nest outlook in Bridgewater and the joint purchase with Middlesex County of the site of the Revolutionary War's Battle of Bound Brook along the Raritan River.

"We have got stories to tell," Marano said.

