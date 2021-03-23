Tourism Lull From Thailand to Singapore Damping Oil Demand

1 / 2

Tourism Lull From Thailand to Singapore Damping Oil Demand

Saket Sundria, Randy Thanthong-Knight and Eko Listiyorini
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asian oil and fuel demand has hit a plateau after an initial recovery from the Covid-19-induced slump and appears unlikely to get back to pre-virus levels until the end of the year or later.

A slow rollout of vaccinations and a resurgence in cases in the region of almost 700 million people is pushing back the timeline for a return to business as usual. There are still restrictions on movement in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia, while tourist hot spots in Thailand remain closed. The aviation hub of Singapore hasn’t had much success in starting travel bubbles with other countries and Myanmar is wracked by civil unrest following a coup.

Indonesian fuel sales are still around 7% below pre-pandemic levels, state-owned energy company PT Pertamina said. Indonesian and Malaysian gasoline demand has recovered “tremendously” since last April last year but the renewed lockdowns have slowed the momentum, according to FGE. Diesel consumption in Indonesia should be back to normal in the third quarter, but the situation in Malaysia is less certain, the industry consultant said.

“We should see gasoline returning on its path of recovery over April and May” during the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan, but diesel demand is a “mixed bag,” said Grayson Lim, a senior oil market analyst at FGE. Refinery runs should keep improving but they’ll still be below pre-virus levels by year-end, he said.

Indonesian run rates are averaging 800,000 barrels a day this quarter, compared with 900,000 before the virus, according to Lim. Malaysian runs are at about 570,000 barrels a day in the first three months of the year, down from 600,000 normally, he said.

In Thailand, gasoline and diesel demand are both only likely to be around 1% higher this year than in 2020, according to IRPC Pcl. The refiner plans to boost run rates at its plant in Rayong province to 95% to 97% of capacity in the second half from 86% to 88% in the first six months, a spokesperson said in emailed response to questions. Another Thai refiner, Bangchak Corp., is restarting its 120,000 barrels a day refinery this month following maintenance and will run it at full capacity thereafter, a spokesperson said.

Petron Corp., the Philippines’ largest oil company, plans to resume operations at its idled refinery in the second half as fuel sales rebound. The country has been importing fuel since the 180,000 barrels per day plant was shut last May.

In Myanmar, meanwhile, the worsening protests mean fuel imports will stay muted until the situation is resolved and buyers can regain access to financing, said Sandra Octavia, an analyst at consultant Energy Aspects.

Travel Efforts

Still, efforts are being made to restart travel. Indonesia added Batam and Bintan to a travel corridor arrangement with Singapore that would see foreign visitors back in the resort islands from late April. The arrangement is the second after Bali, which could be reopened as early as June. Meanwhile, Thailand has decided to shorten a mandatory quarantine period for foreign travelers from next month.

Jet fuel is the laggard in the oil products recovery, in Southeast Asia and globally. Aviation fuel demand will stay at about half of pre-virus levels until international travel restarts, according to IRPC. Demand for jet fuel in Asia as a whole isn’t likely to get back to 2019 levels until 2023, Octavia said.

Asian refining margins are still depressed outside of China and India, which is unlikely to encourage big increases in activity, she said. “For much of the region, run rates will continue to struggle below 2019 levels until regional demand, excluding China and India, shows a collective improvement.”

(Updates with details of easing travel rules in 9th paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury auctions to test demand after volatile trading

    Demand for U.S. Treasuries will be tested this week as $183 billion of notes are due to be auctioned, with one seven-year note sale likely to be closely watched after an auction of that maturity stumbled last month. The U.S. Treasury Department has increased debt issuance dramatically in the last year to finance stimulus measures to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The supply increase, alongside the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary policy loose while economic growth and inflation rise, has contributed to rising Treasury yields.

  • You Need to Watch 'Nomadland' Before the Oscars

    It's already received tons of awards and nominations. Here's how you can stream it.

  • Oil firms to roll back prices following GCQ modifications

    After the Philippine government imposed modifications to the general community quarantine (GCQ), now known as the "NCR Plus Bubble," enacted in the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby provinces, oil companies announced that they will impose a price reduction on some of their pump products. Based on advisories issued Monday (March 22), Cleanfuel, Pilipinas Shell, Caltex and Petron said that starting tomorrow, they will reflect a P0.35 per liter rollback on diesel. All the abovementioned oil companies announced that no movement will be made on gasoline products. Aside from that, Shell, Caltex and Petron said that they will cut the price of kerosene by P0.45 per liter. Last week, gasoline prices went up by P1.25 per liter, diesel by P0.90 per liter and kerosene by P0.85 per liter. The adjustment last week followed a price reduction on diesel by P0.35, gasoline by P0.10 per liter and kerosene by P0.55 per liter. Photos from Ruben D. Manahan IV Also read: Local Oil Chief says Global Oil Price Collapse Good for Import-Dependent PH Top 24 Fuel Efficient Cars In The Philippines 5 Tips on How To Get Better Fuel Economy while Driving on Highway

  • China's Geely Automobile plans new EV unit after profit fell by a third in 2020

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a joint venture for electric vehicles (EV) and launch a new brand called Zeekr, after its profit fell 32% last year. In a stock exchange filing, Geely Automobile said the venture will work on research and development, purchase and sale of smart electric vehicles under Zeekr brand. Geely Automobile and parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will jointly invest 2 billion yuan in the new venture.

  • Driving diversity: Hamilton ready to chase 8th F1 title

    If Lewis Hamilton wins an eighth Formula One title, he will stand alone among the sport's greats. Hamilton's decision to pen a one-year contract with Mercedes sparked speculation he may call it quits when the sun sets on the F1 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. Hamilton will be nearly 37 by then and, if he does successfully defend his F1 crown, the British driver will move one ahead of fellow great Michael Schumacher.

  • Saudi Aramco's profits slide nearly 45% after lower oil demand

    Saudi Aramco makes less than expected but will still pay returns to investors including the Saudi state.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Takes Aim at Speculators to Prevent Housing Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government took aim at property speculators with a suite of new measures to tackle runaway house prices and prevent the formation of a “dangerous” bubble.The government will remove tax incentives for investors to make speculation less lucrative and unlock more land to increase housing supply, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday in Wellington. The moves come as surging house prices keep first-time buyers and people on lower incomes out of the market, raising concerns about growing societal inequality.“The last thing home owners need right now is a dangerous housing bubble, but a number of indicators point towards that risk,” Ardern told a news conference. “Property investors are now the biggest share of buyers, with the highest amount of purchases on record. Last year, 15,000 people bought homes who already owned five or more.”New Zealand’s success in battling Covid-19 has seen its economy recover sooner than many others, putting it at the forefront of a global property boom as ultra-loose monetary policies encourage investment in higher-yielding assets. House prices surged 21.5% in the year through February and investors accounted for more than 40% of purchases that month, a record high.To dissuade speculation, the government will phase out the ability of investors to claim mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense. It will extend of the period in which profits on the sale of investment property are taxed to 10 years from five.‘Chilling Effect’The changes “will significantly reduce the financial incentives to invest in housing” and have “a chilling effect on investor demand,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “Today’s announcements indicate significant downside risk for house prices and economic activity more generally.”The New Zealand dollar fell on the news and bought 71.20 U.S. cents at 1.26 p.m. in Wellington, down from 71.70 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also declined as traders speculated the central bank will be able to keep interest rates at a record low for longer.The package is the latest salvo in Ardern’s assault on the booming property market, which is undermining her efforts to reduce inequality. Prices are soaring at double-digit rates around the country, taking the national median to NZ$780,000 ($556,000). In Auckland, the median price has reached NZ$1.1 million, making it the fourth least affordable city in the world, according to Demographia. Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes that he said will require the Reserve Bank to pay more attention to the property market when setting monetary and financial policy. He also asked the RBNZ to consider restrictions on interest-only mortgages and the introduction of debt-to-income ratios for investors. The bank is due to report back in May.Robertson said today that New Zealand’s housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD and it was “essential the government takes steps to curb rampant speculation.”Bright LineHe said extending to 10 years the so-called “bright-line” test -- effectively a capital gains tax on investment property sales -- and removing interest deductibility for investors “will dampen speculative demand and tilt the balance towards first home buyers.”The new bright-line test will apply to properties bought from March 27. The time horizon for new builds will remain at five years to encourage supply.From Oct. 1, investors won’t be able to deduct mortgage interest as an expense on properties acquired from March 27. For existing property owners, mortgage interest deductibility will be phased out over the coming four years so that it can’t be claimed at all by the 2025-26 tax year. New builds are expected to be exempted from this change.The government is trying to curb housing demand while also increasing supply, which has been constrained by a raft of factors including planning rules and high construction costs. It said today it will establish a NZ$3.8 billion fund to unlock more land for housing development, and also make first home grants available to more people.“The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around, but these measures will make a difference,” Ardern said. “There is no silver bullet, but combined all of these measures will start to make a difference.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on tech rebound; Tesla gains

    Wall Street rallied on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent selloff sparked by surging bond yields and Tesla jumped after a fund run by an influential investor in the electric-car maker said its shares could approach $3,000 by 2025. Tesla Inc's 2.31% gain to $670 was the fourth-largest boost to the S&P 500 after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised the company's price target on Friday using 34 inputs in a Monte Carlo model.

  • Geely Star Board Listing Hits Snag on High-Tech Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s push to list on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star board has hit a snag with China’s stock market regulator questioning whether the company is high tech enough for the bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.China’s No. 1 maker of local, branded cars received listing approval in September, believing it would offer a higher valuation than a second listing on the main board in Shanghai or Shenzhen, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. Geely, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is already listed in Hong Kong.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter hereTypically it takes companies less than three months from the time they received exchange sign-off to the time they get the green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to complete the registration process. Geely’s endeavors, however, come just as the CSRC is considering tighter rules for first-time Star board share sales. The regulator wants to ensure firms have technology credentials in line with its aspirations for the board and sound financial health so as to boost the quality of choice for investors, as well as protect them.Representatives for Geely weren’t immediately able to respond. The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.Geely, which reported a 32% decline in net income for 2020 on Tuesday, has recently been speeding up efforts to ink deals with technology firms. The company has made a slew of announcements over the past few weeks, forging major collaboration pacts with companies from Chinese search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc. to Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd.New EV BrandAlong with the JVs, the Chinese carmaker is investing $5 billion in a new electric-car battery plant, and launching a new EV brand -- Zeekr -- to take on Tesla Inc. and local upstarts.Geely’s net income of 5.53 billion yuan ($850 million) for the year missed expectations of management and analysts alike after the company’s car sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the early months of 2020. Revenue fell 5.4% to 92.11 billion yuan.More than 230 companies have debuted on the Star board, or the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index, since it started in 2019, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp.PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast in January that at least 150 firms may seek a Star board listing this year, seeking as much as 210 billion yuan, nearly double the estimated amount of fundraising by Chinese main boards.Electric carmakers from China and beyond have been tapping equity investors for money over the past 12 months, encouraged by the stunning rise in Tesla’s shares. Xpeng Inc. alone has raised more than $7 billion in under a year while Nio Inc.’s stock soared 1,100% in 2020.The CSRC’s tighter rules aren’t aimed at any specific sector, but will make it harder for financial technology firms -- such as billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. -- to list. By extension, a traditional car company that for years has been churning out gas guzzlers may also have a harder time proving it belongs on the board.Geely sold about 68,000 new energy vehicles last year, or around 5% of its total. That’s well short of a goal set in 2015 to have 90% of sales consist of EVs by 2020. Rival BYD Co. by contrast got 44% of its sales from EVs last year.Geely’s Hong Kong-traded shares have risen about 40% since early September, when it first filed a listing application with the Star board.(Updates with earnings results from 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian Stocks Fall as U.S. Dollar, Treasuries Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Tuesday as Treasuries and the dollar edged higher, with traders monitoring setbacks in the recovery from the pandemic and braced for U.S. auctions that will test demand for bonds.Equity indexes slipped into the red across the region, with China’s CSI 300 nearing its year-to-date low. U.S. and European equity futures retreated after an overnight rally on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq 100 outperform the S&P 500, aided by a drop in long-term borrowing costs.The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield subsided further from the highest in about 14 months amid hopes of improved demand in this week’s heavy round of sales. The offerings include a seven-year note, a maturity that fared poorly in last month’s auction, sending benchmark yields sharply higher.Oil prices slid and the dollar rose. New Zealand’s currency erased this year’s gains after the government took steps to rein in surging property prices, cooling speculation about central bank rate hikes.The stabilization in bond yields provided some relief for investors fretting that heavy U.S. spending on the recovery could reignite inflation and force tighter central-bank policy. The Biden administration is considering a multitrillion-dollar economic plan to follow the stimulus package signed earlier this month.Encouraging economic data shouldn’t distract from the progress still to be made, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized in prepared remarks for her Congressional testimony on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve will continue to support the U.S. economy for as long as it takes, Chairman Jerome Powell noted in a speech for his accompanying appearance.“Risk assets can live with higher yields during the recovery stage,” just not an inflationary spike, said Dwyfor Evans, State Street Global Markets Head of Asia-Pacific Macro Strategy. “We’re not there yet, so this is still really the beginning of this reflationary stage in terms of the business cycle –- that’s what’s driving equities at the moment.”Elsewhere, Germany faces a hard lockdown over the Easter holiday, as officials seek to reverse the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. The move come amid signs that progress against the pandemic is stalling as global deaths and cases creep higher.And traders are on alert for possible news from Microsoft Corp., after people familiar with the matter said it’s in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion.These are some key events to watch this week:Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% as of 2:30 p.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.7% Monday.Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4% after the index gained 1.7%.Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.7%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.1% lower.South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.9%.China’s CSI 300 dropped 1.3%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.3%.CurrenciesThe yen edged up 0.1% to 108.76 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1923.The New Zealand dollar fell 1.1% to 70.84 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 1.67%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 1.73%.CommoditiesGold slipped 0.2% to $1,736 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $60.93 a barrel.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • a Goal from Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche

    (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal from Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche, 03/22/2021

  • World's Largest Oil Company Eyes Hydrogen Production With China

    The world's largest oil company is exploring hydrogen energy production with China as the energy source gains popularity.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling as Renewed Demand Fears Move to Forefront

    Germany plans to extend a lockdown to contain COVID-19 infections into a fifth month, according to a draft proposal.

  • Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

    The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 rules to include four provinces surrounding the capital Manila, and restrict travel to and from these areas for two weeks beginning on Monday, as the country battles a renewed surge in infections. The restrictions currently in effect in Metropolitan Manila will also be imposed in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Sunday. Only essential travel to and from the capital region and the four provinces, which Roque called the bubble area, will be allowed.

  • All Those Things You've Hated About Airplane Travel? Gone.

    If you're comfortable on a plane, the next 12 to 18 months might just be the new golden age of flying.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • COVID-19 Recovery May Be Driving New Commodity Supercycle

    Commodity prices have historically run in cycles that often play out in a certain market’s own world—crude oil may rally, for example, while corn tumbles—each for separate reasons. But what happens if a bunch of commodities join the party at the same time? That’s called a commodity “supercycle,” and some market professionals believe such a phenomenon is happening now. If true, it could already be affecting the stock market and deserve investor attention. It’s been an eventful year so far for commodity markets: Crude oil recently surged above pre-pandemic levels, soybean futures climbed to seven-year highs, and copper futures have more than doubled from last spring. Rallies in a range of commodities that feed and power the global economy have stirred talk of a new supercycle driven by recovery from COVID-19, according to Kevin Hincks, senior equity strategist at TD Ameritrade. “You’re seeing broad participation by many commodities in this rally. Copper and other industrial metals have already risen enormously, and so have soybeans,” Hincks said. “You could make a case that rising global demand for food, oil, and metals, as well as demand for automobiles and food in China, is driving a new supercycle. It could last awhile.” What is a commodity supercycle, and how should investors handle it? You don’t need to trade commodities to find opportunities in a supercycle. At the same time, there may be pitfalls to avoid. Here are a few basics on commodity supercycles for investors. What’s The Difference Between A Regular Commodity Cycle And A Supercycle? A regular commodity cycle may last a few years or a few months, and usually covers four to five phases: Demand for a commodity exceeds supply, pushing prices higher. As prices climb, producers ramp up production, bringing more supply to the market. As production expands, supply falls more in balance with demand and prices stabilize or plateau. At some point, supply exceeds demand and prices fall. Here’s one example how a commodity cycle may play out: Grain prices rally when summer drought in the United States cuts the annual harvest. The next spring, farmers respond to higher prices by dedicating more land to crops. Harvest prospects improve, supplies increase, and grain prices retreat, thus concluding the cycle. A supercycle rally, by contrast, may last a decade or longer and usually includes, or is led by, many of the most heavily used and actively traded industrial commodities such as crude oil, copper, and grains (see figure 1). FIGURE 1: COMMODITIES SURGE. Crude oil (candlestick) and copper futures (purple line) have recently surged to levels not seen since before the pandemic for crude and in nearly a decade for copper. These market moves (tracked here over the last year) suggest to some analysts that we could be entering another commodity supercycle event with possible ramifications for other markets as well. Data Source: CME Group. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. What Are Some Examples Of Commodity Supercycles? There were four commodity supercycles in the previous century, according to a February report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The most recent supercycle began around 1996 and was driven in large part by rapid growth in China and other emerging markets, as well as weakness in the U.S. dollar, JPM analysts wrote. In 2008, the supercycle peaked as severe recession hit the global economy, curtailing demand for oil and other commodities. Commodity prices probably bottomed out in 2020, and “we likely entered an upswing phase of a new commodity supercycle,” the JPM analysts said, likening current economic prospects to the “Roaring ’20s” boom that followed the end of World War I. “Mostly, it will be the story of a post-pandemic recovery,” JPMorgan said of its outlook. Other drivers, the analysts added, include “ultra-loose monetary and fiscal policies,” U.S. dollar weakness, and “unintended consequences of environmental policies and their friction with physical constraints related to energy consumption and production.” The period after World War II is another example of a supercycle, as the rebuilding of Europe and Japan spurred a multi-year demand surge for an array of commodities. How Can Investors Follow Or Take A Position On A Potential Commodity Supercycle? Several publicly traded companies, industries, and sectors could be poised to reap rewards from an extended commodity boom, including farm and construction equipment manufacturers such as Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and homebuilders like D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), and Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL). Semiconductor makers are also worth watching amid tight supplies for computer chips, Hincks noted. Top semiconductor or chip-related companies include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN). If crude prices keep rising, energy stocks are another area to keep an eye on. Energy is already the best-performing sector of 2021, with crude prices basically doubling since last fall. When crude prices rise, it tends to put more money in the pockets of those who extract and sell crude oil and natural gas. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) recently hit their highest levels since before the pandemic. Those same rising energy costs, however, can take a toll on companies that buy lots of gas. These include airlines, cruise lines, and trucking firms. On the other hand, some analysts think Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) might benefit from rising jet fuel costs because its newer planes are more fuel efficient. That could attract airline customers looking to cut their gas payments. Commodity futures markets are also worth following, even though futures trading is not appropriate for many investors. Some of the most traded futures contracts include West Texas Intermediate crude oil (/CL), the U.S. benchmark, along with copper (/HG), corn (/ZC), and soybeans (/ZS). While you’re at it, check the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (SPGSCI), which tracks prices for about two dozen commodities (as of the beginning of March, the index was up 28% from a year earlier). And don’t forget about the U.S. dollar, which historically has had a strong influence on many commodity prices, said Hincks, a former agriculture futures trader. Major commodities are priced in dollars, so a strong dollar tends to be bearish for commodity prices, making it more expensive to buy grain or other commodities on global markets. Conversely, a weak dollar can be bullish for commodity prices. “When I traded grains, the most important thing to watch was the U.S. dollar,” Hincks explained. “The dollar’s historical inverse relationship to commodities cannot be understated.” So, A Commodity Supercycle May Be In The Works ... What Could Go Wrong? It’s important to recognize that commodity prices can be volatile, are influenced by weather and other factors outside anyone’s control, and rallies can end seemingly as quickly as they began, Hincks said. The current rally could be derailed by a disruption in demand—for instance, if the pandemic worsened. There’s also an old saying among commodity market veterans: The best cure for high prices is high prices (the same goes for low prices). Arguably we saw that in 2008 when crude oil hit all-time highs above $145 per barrel in July and then sank below $50 by December as the financial crisis hit. Hincks recalled trading soybean meal futures on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade during the summer of 2012, when severe drought gripped much of the U.S. Midwest, harming prospects for the fall corn and soybean harvests. Summers are often a time of wide price swings in grain markets as traders respond to shifting weather forecasts and other outside factors, but 2012 was a particularly white-knuckle ride, Hincks noted. “It was the worst summer to trade, it was so viscous and volatile,” Hincks explained. After the drought pushed grain futures higher most of the summer, rainfall arrived in late August and September to help salvage the crop, and prices quickly nosedived. End of rally. “That experience underscores to me why it’s critical to consider caveats and watch for caution flags in any potential commodity supercycle,” Hincks said. “Could commodity prices have already run their course or made their move in terms of upside? High commodity prices tend to encourage new production or new supply that could send prices lower.” Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSuper League Gaming Raises .6M From Secondary Share Sale At DiscountTrump Considers Starting A Social Media Site; Twitter, Facebook Weigh Allowing Trump Back© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Global Economy Was Kept Afloat in the Pandemic. Why the IMF’s Chief Says the Hard Part May Be Ahead.

    Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, discusses looming risks for the global economy, and what's needed to heal from this crisis—and handle the next one.

  • Powell Patient, Housing Assault, Digital Dollar Debate: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.The economy seems to be gathering steam, though it is still far from fully recovering, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. This was echoed by Richmond Fed President Thomas BarkinNew Zealand’s government announced a suite of new measures to tackle the rampant property market by increasing the supply of houses and removing tax incentives for speculatorsPowell joined international peers in saying the launch of a digital currency would be a momentous step for the financial system that needs careful preparationA surge in coronavirus cases in India could hurt the economy’s recovery from a rare recession, as curbs to avoid a new wave creates delays in putting millions who lost their jobs back to workThe U.S., U.K., and Canada joined the EU to impose sanctions against China over alleged human rights abuses on the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, drawing an immediate reaction from BeijingThe ECB finally delivered on its promise to boost the pace of emergency bond-buying to combat the threat from higher yieldsChancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed to extend Germany’s lockdown until April 18 after Covid-19 contagion rates nearly doubled in a month, highlighting Europe’s struggles to contain the pandemicNorway recently emerged as the world’s most cashless society, but its central bank governor says people shouldn’t start turning to Bitcoin as an alternativeTwo billionaires known for their decade-long fight for control of Russia’s biggest mining company are bickering again, this time over the central bank’s surprise pivot to monetary tighteningThe rich got richer last year thanks to wealth created by rebounding stock and real-estate markets. The richest 1% of households captured about 35% of the extra wealth generated nationwideFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.