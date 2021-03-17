Tourism-starved Europe charts course for summer travel

FILE PHOTO: Two empty beach chairs are photographed at San Agustin Beach in Gran Canaria
Gabriela Baczynska and Tanya Wood
·2 min read

By Gabriela Baczynska and Tanya Wood

BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union will unveil on Wednesday plans to reopen summer travel with a new coronavirus pass intended to help revive the bloc's multi-billion tourism and leisure industries that have been pulverised by the pandemic.

The proposed, EU-wide "green digital certificate" would collate information on vaccinations, tests and COVID recovery to let travellers cross borders freely again after a year of curbs that have left beaches and famous landmarks deserted.

The 27-member EU's executive will also put forward an option to allow in outsiders with proof of vaccination, including those inoculated with Russian, Chinese or other non-Western doses.

But with the number of EU COVID-related deaths above 550,000 and less than a tenth of the population inoculated, countries including France, Belgium and Germany fear discrimination.

Others said tests or quarantine might still be necessary.

EU countries will be under pressure to agree a common position swiftly for their 450 million people. The task is complicated, however, by uncertainty over whether those inoculated can still transmit the virus, a sluggish vaccine rollout and some public scepticism about the campaign.

"The EU has to prevent making the same mistakes it made at the start of the pandemic, to make sure we have a united approach, instead of 27 different ones," said Jeroen Lenaers, a Dutch EU lawmaker with the largest, centre-right faction.

'MAKE SUMMER HOLIDAYS HAPPEN'

From fights over protective equipment and drugs to disjointed travel restrictions, the EU has often struggled to keep a united front in fighting the pandemic.

Differences may re-emerge when national leaders discuss the latest ideas next week at a virtual summit. Proponents of the idea hope it would win final endorsements in June and go online just in time for the peak season.

The head of the European People's Party parliamentary group, Manfred Weber, welcomed the certificates idea, but said they should only recognise vaccines approved by the relevant EU body, the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

It has so far only mandated Western-made vaccines.

"Health and safety concerns cannot be ignored in a political bargain over access to the freedom of movement in Europe," Weber said.

The stakes could not be higher for Europe's ailing tourism industry, where thousands of jobs have been shed as business closed around the continent.

"We won't all be vaccinated by the summer ... so we have to also include a test strategy for people to still be able to travel," said Aage Duenhaupt, a communications expert with TUI Fly, part of the world's biggest holiday company.

"Vaccinating and testing is the way we can make summer holidays happen."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels and Tanya Wood in Berlin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Recommended Stories

  • EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

    The European Union's executive body proposed Wednesday issuing certificates that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. With summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission foresees the creation of certificates aimed at facilitating travel between EU member nations. The topic of vaccine certificates has been under discussion for weeks in the EU, where it proved to be divisive.

  • Paralysed and in pain, Spaniard hails euthanasia law as an option

    Paralysed from the neck down after suffering a car crash at 19, Rafael Botella, now 35 and in pain, is relieved that the Spanish parliament is set on Thursday to approve a law to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide. Botella thought of ending his life when agonizing pain confined him to his bed six years ago. Despite opposition from the political right and religious groups, once signed into law, Spain will become the European Union's fourth country to legalise the practice after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

  • Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political and social groups globally

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is starting to remove the recommendations it gives global users for political and social issue Facebook groups, a move it has billed as turning down tension on the site. Researchers and civil rights organizations have long warned that Facebook groups, a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests, like sports or music, have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity. In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.

  • Vatican ruling on same-sex couples prompts defiance, pain, confusion

    The Vatican's directive banning the blessing of same-sex unions has sparked defiance among some priests in Europe and left bishops perplexed on how to minister to gay Catholics. Conservatives praised the ruling, issued on Monday by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, but it greatly disappointed gay Catholics, who felt their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. "I feel vicarious shame for my Church," Johan Bonny, the Roman Catholic bishop of Antwerp, Belgium, wrote in a commentary on Wednesday in the Flemish newspaper De Standard.

  • Oscars 2021: The nominations in full

    The films, actors, directors and production talent who are in the running for golden statuettes.

  • Amid vaccine hurdles, EU battles to save summer vacations with COVID travel pass

    A "digital green certificate” will be a proof of COVID-19 vaccination, immunity and test results, preventing the need for quarantines or travel bans.

  • Column: Why do so many Mexican Americans defend Speedy Gonzales?

    A stereotype? Definitely. Problematic? Perhaps. But many Mexican Americans love Speedy Gonzales, Gustavo Arellano writes.

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspected gunman says he has a sex addiction, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Kenya dismisses challenge to its ban on female genital mutilation

    Kenya's high court upheld a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) in a landmark ruling on Wednesday welcomed by campaigners seeking to eradicate the internationally condemned procedure. Kenya criminalised FGM in 2011 with a punishment of three years imprisonment and a $2,000 fine, but the practice persists because some communities regard it as necessary for social acceptance and increasing their daughters' marriage prospects. An estimated 200 million girls and women worldwide have been subjected to FGM, which usually involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia.

  • No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

    The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, appeared to have frequented the spas where the violence occurred or similar ones, and that he had been headed to Florida afterward, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

  • COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and asymptomatic infection

    Dr. Jen Ashton shares some positive news about vaccine efficacy.

  • Employers with large on-site workforce can set up COVID-19 vaccine clinics: U.S. CDC

    The initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines is currently recommended for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, with frontline essential workers and people 75 years and older next in line to receive a vaccine. Employers with a sizeable workforce on site, predictable schedules and ability to sign up as a vaccination provider should consider mobile or temporary vaccine clinics, the CDC said.

  • They broke into a fine art museum, then used the sewer to elude police, Texas cops say

    The suspects escaped in a motorboat, and later through the sewer.

  • Celebrities Express Condolences and Outrage Over the Fatal Shootings in Atlanta

    Olivia Munn, John Legend, Florence Pugh, and more are demanding an end to Asian hate crimes.

  • COVID Cases in Texas Decline as Restrictions are Lifted

    The rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5 percent over the past two weeks, as Governor Greg Abbott made the controversial decision to lift its mask mandate and fully reopen businesses last week. Abbott announced on March 2 that he would end the state’s mask mandate on March 10, though experts have warned that loosening restrictions too quickly could lead to surges. However, Abbott said the state’s declining coronavirus cases and accelerating vaccine distribution would enable the state to safely reopen. On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. Hospitalizations continued to fall as well, to 4,093, according to the department. The state has the third-highest death count in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as more than 46,300 Texans have died from the virus. Nearly ten percent of the state’s population — 2.8 million people — have now been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, in Mississippi, which lifted its mask mandate on March 3, there has been an average of 457 cases per day in the past week, a decrease of 23 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he would lift restrictions shortly after Abbott said he would loosen restrictions in Texas. “Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!” Reeves tweeted. Days before the governors lifted restrictions, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had warned against relaxing mitigation efforts, saying, “Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions.” President Biden labeled the push toward reopening “neanderthal thinking” and urged governors to keep restrictions in place.

  • EU threatens tougher vaccine export curbs in dispute with UK, U.S.

    The European Union on Wednesday threatened to take tougher measures to curb the export of COVID-19 vaccines, escalating an ongoing row with Britain and the Unites States over their restrictive handling of vaccine deliveries to the 27-nation bloc. "If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference. "We are ready to use whatever tools we need to deliver on that," von der Leyen said.

  • Celebrities Slam Anti-Asian Hate Speech, Trump After Massage Spas Killings

    "Star Trek" actor George Takei called on GOP leaders to "stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric" following fatal shootings at spas in the Atlanta area.

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors