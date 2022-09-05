Tourist, 51, in critical condition after shark bite off Maui

A 51-year-old French tourist is hospitalized in critical condition after being bitten by a shark while swimming off Maui.

The woman had been seen swimming or snorkeling “in murky water” about 100 yards from shore in Paia Bay and got bitten just after 4 p.m., Maui police said in a statement.

“Witnesses reported the water appeared to be murky with low visibility,” the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said in a statement.

Other beachgoers had already gotten the woman ashore when police arrived and emergency responders could take over, police said. An investigation was ongoing.

Authorities closed three beaches after the attack and posted warning signs, Hawaii News Now reported. The beaches are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Investigators have not been able to interview the woman. Officials said she suffered a “serious bite,” according to Hawaii News Now. There were no details on the type of shark, and reports varied as to how far from shore she was.

“DLNR extends its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the person involved,” the department said. “No further information is available.”