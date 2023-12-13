Tourist accused of sexually molesting statue of a beloved Florida manatee, cops say

Mark Price
·1 min read
1

A rowdy tourist is accused of sexually molesting a statue in one of Florida’s Gulf Coast vacation hubs, investigators say.

It happened Friday, Dec. 8, in St. Pete Beach and the “victim” was a life-sized statue of a manatee that doubles as a mascot for Rick’s Reef Restaurant and Patio Bar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. St. Pete Beach is about 30 miles southwest of Tampa.

Investigators say the suspect is a 23-year-old man from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who is accused of creating disturbances at the restaurant and a nearby hotel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rick's Reef (@thereefspb)

“While at Rick’s Reef, the defendant was throwing gator nuggets ... in the restaurant,” a deputy wrote in an affidavit.

“When confronted by staff the defendant became belligerent and was sexually molest(ing) a manatee mannequin in the presence of staff and several other patrons.”

The suspect then ran about one-third of a mile to the Postcard Inn On The Beach, where he began “yelling and screaming obscenities at the front desk worker,” officials say.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rick's Reef (@thereefspb)

The “defendant then chose to linger in the parking lot and yell obscenities causing a traffic backup,” officials said.

Deputies arrested the man and charged him with disorderly intoxication, which is a misdemeanor, officials said. He was released Dec. 9 on his own recognizance, records show.

The manatee at the center of the incident is one frequently used by Rick’s Reef for promotions, including dressing it up for special occasions, social media posts show.

Rick’s Reef is on a barrier island along Florida’s west coast.

Theft of 16-foot mounted marlin sparks outrage in one Florida town: ‘An all time low’

Beer-drinking burglary suspect is found passed out on Florida bar’s stage, cops say

Husband refuses to leave office, so angry wife drives into building, Florida cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix's 2024 game lineup includes Game Dev Tycoon, Sonic Mania and a Cozy Grove sequel

    Netflix has revealed some of the games it's releasing next year.

  • Homebuilding analysts don't expect a repeat of 2023's boom

    Homebuilders will have an interesting 2024 as interest rates are likely to drop, sending more buyers to the market. But after a wild 2023 that sent stocks soaring, analysts see next year as "calmer."

  • Best snow tires of 2024

    We've highlighted 18 of the best snow and winter tires given high marks by Consumer Reports Tire Rack and Discount Tire with links where you can buy them.

  • Amazon shoppers love this compact rowing machine — and this is the cheapest it’s been all year

    Get a full-body cardio and strength training workout right at home.

  • The best wireless earbuds for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Google debuts Imagen 2 with text and logo generation

    Google's making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images given a text prompt, more widely available -- at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who've been approved for access. Called Imagen 2, Google's enhanced model -- which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant's I/O conference in May -- was developed using technology from Google DeepMind, Google's flagship AI lab. Compared to the first-gen Imagen, it's "significantly" improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company bizarrely refused to share image samples prior to this morning), and introduces new capabilities including the ability to render text and logos.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • Google brings Gemini Pro to Vertex AI

    After coming to Bard and the Pixel 8 Pro last week, Gemini, Google's recently announced flagship gen AI model family, is launching for Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI. Gemini Pro, a lightweight version of a more capable Gemini model, Gemini Ultra, currently in private preview for a "select set" of customers, is now accessible in public preview in Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform, via the new Gemini Pro API. "Gemini's a state-of-the-art natively multimodal model that has sophisticated reasoning advanced coding skills," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Wiz, Caps to Virginia?

    Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • 'Deliciously soft' bamboo queen sheet sets are as low as $28 (over 50% off) 'til midnight

    Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'

  • As a mom, all I want for Christmas is to not have a nervous breakdown

    Between school events and the pressure to make the holidays perfect, moms are dealing with extra demands. Here's what it's like.

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • Kakao names Shina Chung, previously its VC lead, as new CEO amid ongoing crisis 

    Shina Chung, who had been running the company's venture arm, is moving to the top role at the company. "I will carry out active and responsible management" to meet the expectations and standards of society, Chung said in its statement. "I will not miss this opportunity for change because Kakao does not have much time."

  • Metafuels lands $8 million bet on greener skies ahead

    Metafuels sets out to change the landscape of sustainable jet fuel, and has just picked up an $8 million suitcase from baggage carousel 3 at its local ZRH. Sure, it sounds a little like a French press or maybe a boomerang, but the company has a couple of tricks up its sleeve, creating sustainable aviation fuel made using renewable electricity -- eSAF, among friends. The company is focusing on jet fuel as its primary output, buying a ticket to make jet fuel conforming to aviation standards.

  • Snapchat+ subscribers can now use AI to generate or extend images within the app

    Snapchat+ subscribers can now use AI to extend images — or "zoom out" — at the click of a button.