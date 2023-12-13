Tourist accused of sexually molesting statue of a beloved Florida manatee, cops say

A rowdy tourist is accused of sexually molesting a statue in one of Florida’s Gulf Coast vacation hubs, investigators say.

It happened Friday, Dec. 8, in St. Pete Beach and the “victim” was a life-sized statue of a manatee that doubles as a mascot for Rick’s Reef Restaurant and Patio Bar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. St. Pete Beach is about 30 miles southwest of Tampa.

Investigators say the suspect is a 23-year-old man from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who is accused of creating disturbances at the restaurant and a nearby hotel.

“While at Rick’s Reef, the defendant was throwing gator nuggets ... in the restaurant,” a deputy wrote in an affidavit.

“When confronted by staff the defendant became belligerent and was sexually molest(ing) a manatee mannequin in the presence of staff and several other patrons.”

The suspect then ran about one-third of a mile to the Postcard Inn On The Beach, where he began “yelling and screaming obscenities at the front desk worker,” officials say.

The “defendant then chose to linger in the parking lot and yell obscenities causing a traffic backup,” officials said.

Deputies arrested the man and charged him with disorderly intoxication, which is a misdemeanor, officials said. He was released Dec. 9 on his own recognizance, records show.

The manatee at the center of the incident is one frequently used by Rick’s Reef for promotions, including dressing it up for special occasions, social media posts show.

Rick’s Reef is on a barrier island along Florida’s west coast.

Theft of 16-foot mounted marlin sparks outrage in one Florida town: ‘An all time low’

Beer-drinking burglary suspect is found passed out on Florida bar’s stage, cops say

Husband refuses to leave office, so angry wife drives into building, Florida cops say